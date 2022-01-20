What would a PSP look like in the days of PS5 and Switch? Probably so

Sony’s first handheld console, the now historic PSP, is a platform that still has a very special place in the hearts of PlayStation players today.

The pocket platform (as well as the next PS Vita) has in fact had to cope with the overwhelming power of Nintendo laptops, including the various 3DS models released over the years.

PSP was also worn down by piracy, as explained by some developers, which prevented it from achieving the hoped-for success.

And if some titles for PlayStation Portable and PS Vita are still available for purchase in the Sony store, now a fan has decided to imagine a possible PSP “next-gen“.

As also reported by Game Rant, on Reddit a user named “foxbone” – along with a friend who is currently unnamed – created a surprising one concept for a new portable PlayStation console.

The design looks incredibly modern and quite similar to the Steam Deck in many respects: the way the side controllers are angled down is very reminiscent of the button layout of the upcoming Valve console.

Foxbone admits that he was inspired and not a little by the look of the DualSense, the now well-known pad of PS5: Just below, you will find the image in question (complete with dashboard created for the occasion).

My friend and I made a modern PSP concept idea that inspired by dualsense. What do you think? from playstation

It is also true that every now and then some phantom designs of a new portable console re-emerge, so much so that someone always hopes that Sony can retrace its steps and try again in the paperback market.

But not only: last year the editorial staff of GameSpot has compiled the list of the 20 best PSP games, listed in alphabetical order.

Finally, the production of Steam Deck – the expected hybrid platform halfway between a portable console and a PC made by Valve – it appears to be proceeding as expected.