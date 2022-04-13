What would be behind Elon Musk’s decision to refuse to integrate Twitter’s directory? | International | News

Elon Musk’s refusal to join Twitter’s board allows him to gain greater control over his shares on the social network and avoid an obligation to promote the company’s best interests, experts said on Monday.

Musk last week became Twitter’s largest shareholder. The firm’s CEO then welcomed him to the company’s board. But then Parag Agrawal announced: “Elon has decided not to join our board of directors.”

Company observers speculated on what might come next, but saw signs in Musk’s intentions regarding Twitter.

Elon Musk will be part of the board of directors of Twitter and promises “improvements”

“This is no longer a Cinderella tale, with Musk joining Twitter’s board of directors and keeping his stake below 14.9%, helping Twitter move forward strategically, to probably be a ‘Game of Thrones’ battle. between Musk and Twitter,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

Musk’s agreement to enter the board of directors included a commitment to keep his stake in the company below 15%.

Now, however, he can continue to accumulate shares and push for changes without having to ingratiate himself with board members, explained Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart.

“Everyone seems to think Musk wants a bigger piece of the company than the board would let him have,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said. “He would never have followed the rules, it doesn’t suit him,” she added about Musk’s addition to the board.

Over the weekend, Musk launched a series of sharp comments on Twitter that have since disappeared.

Those tweets included ideas for the platform, such as giving blue authentication marks to paying Twitter Blue subscribers and turning the company’s San Francisco office into a homeless shelter because employees don’t use it.

Possible scenarios now include Musk trying to impose his will on Twitter, or even pushing to sell the company, Ives said.

Musk, the world’s richest man, can call it a game and focus on his many other endeavors, such as electric electric cars, space exploration and even linking human brains to computers, Ives added.

Musk stance

Star of the world of technology with more than 81 million followers on Twitter, Musk revealed last week the purchase of 73.5 million shares of the social network, equivalent to 9.2% of the total.

Agrawal indicated Tuesday that Musk would join the board of directors, describing him as “a passionate believer and an intense critic of the service,” ending by noting: “It’s exactly what we need.”

And Musk himself tweeted that he was “looking forward to working with Parag and the (management) board to make significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months!”

Musk’s addition to the board would be contingent on a background check and a requirement that he act in the best interests of the company once appointed, Agrawal said in a statement.

Musk’s only reaction to the announcement that he will not join Twitter’s board was a simple, smiling emoji posted on Monday.

Musk’s change of position on his incorporation into the company’s most important decision-making body came after he asked on Twitter if the social network was “dying” and urged them to pay attention to the fact that users like singer Justin Bieber have legions of followers but rarely post anything.

He recently took a Twitter poll about the long-desired edit button and once tweeted that the company should remove the letter W from its name.

“It seems that Musk has ideas that he pulls out of a hat,” Melanesi said. “It is evident that he does what he wants,” he added.

And although it has a huge number of fans, having millions of followers on Twitter does not mean that it knows how to make money with that unique messaging platform, said this specialist.

“There really is a lot of room for Twitter to grow its subscription and ad revenue, so maybe Musk is seeing an investment there,” Greengart said. “Or, maybe he’s just doing a ‘lozl,'” which in Internet parlance means laughing at someone else’s expense. (I)