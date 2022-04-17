Sports

What would be Reynoso's next destination as DT if he leaves Cruz Azul is filtered

After the failure of Concachampions with Blue Crossthe position of John Reynoso hangs by a thread because it accumulates errors that the directive headed by Jaime Ordiales already analyze.

According to the column Reform, Saint Cadillacthe board is angry with John Reynoso for not knowing about the judicial process that his technical assistant was carrying out, whom he has known since his time in Puebla.

Furthermore, according to Adrian Esparza from TUDNthe Machine will analyze the remainder of the Clausura to know if they will renew John Reynoso with Blue Cross but everything seems to indicate that it will not be so.

But the Peruvian coach does not lack options, since he would already have an offer to direct in case he ends his relationship with Blue Cross at the end of the semester.

Where would Juan Reynoso direct?

According Total soccerthe Peruvian coach would have an offer with the Peru National Team in case the current DT, Ricardo Garecado not renew with the national team after the World Cup in Qatar, Reynoso would be the first option to lead the Peruvians.

