What would be the best and worst scenario for Mexico in the World Cup draw?

Mexico will know its fate in the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and here we present its best and worst scenario

Mexico will know this Friday his way in the Qatar World Cup 2022because it will be this day when the draw for the competition will take place and each of the 29, out of 32, teams already classified will know the competition that they must draw to seek the world championship.

However, with four pots of eight teams each, the road does not look so easy, so in ESPN We took on the task of carrying out the potential exercise of the best and worst scenario for the Tricolor in the World Cup based on the FIFA ranking.

These scenarios were made with the FIFA rules, which stipulate that the order of the drums will be by the official ranking that will be published on March 31, as well as that there cannot be two teams from the same area, except for UEFA, that can have a maximum of two combined in the same sector in the group stage.

The pots are divided as follows, Qatar, as the host country, will take the top seed in Pot 1, joined by the top seven ranked teams.

Mexico will officially know its fate this Friday in the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw ESPN

The countries from 8th to 15th position will appear in pot 2; those classified in positions 16 to 23 in position 3 and those located in position 24 to 28 will be in pot 4, along with the three quotas that remain to be defined that will come out among the winners of the intercontinental qualifiers, as well as the winner of the last the UEFA tie.

With this in mind, we present you with the best and worst scenario of the Mexican team in the draw of Qatar World Cup 2022 which will take place next Friday.

best scenario

qatar

Mexico

Tunisia

New Zealand

In this stage, Mexicobeing part of pot two and the Concacaf section, could not be measured against any team in the area, such as the United States (with whom it also shares a pot), as well as with Canada, which is part of pot three.

Therefore, from pot one, the most affordable selection is qatar, who automatically takes the first position in that sector as the hosts. The Qataris will debut in a World Cup tournament and will try to put their country’s pride on high. qatarbeing part of the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) fills a gap for another selection from pot three or four from this area.

Then, Mexico would be second in the group, while it would be followed Tunisia, who is the worst selection in the FIFA ranking of pot three. The Tunisians managed to get into this zone due to Canada’s loss to Panama in Concacaf, while they edged Mali just 1-0 on aggregate in the last phase.

Finally, the key is in pot four, where the best case would be New Zealand on behalf of the OFC (Oceania Football Federation), as long as they beat Costa Rica in the intercontinental playoff. New Zealanders would take the last place in that sector.

worst case scenario

Brazil

Mexico

Senegal

Welsh

More complexly, a group that can be detrimental to Mexico is that as head of the series it will be the best team in the FIFA ranking this March 31, because Brazil will take the helm as the best team in the world for the draw.

The rivalry between the two teams in World Cups is noteworthy, as they always deliver great matches, this despite the fact that the South Americans have the results in their favor and have been executioners of the Tricolor on previous occasions. In addition, they have a squad of stars commanded by Neymar Jr.

Then, Mexico comes in second place and for the third place is presented Senegalwhich has one of the best teams in the world and is the recent champion of the African Cup of Nations with Sadio Mané as his figure.

The ‘Leones de Taranga’ are the best team in pot three in the FIFA ranking and in addition to Mané, they have the experience of players from the best teams in Europe such as Kalidou Koulibaly, from Napoli; Edouard Mendy, from Chelsea, or Idrissa Gueye, from PSG.

Finally, the worst option to close the most complicated scenario for Mexico will be the selection of Welshwho would enter after winning the UEFA playoffs and thus claim his place in the World Cup.

The Welsh are in the top-20 of the best teams in the world, but when they entered the playoffs, they automatically went to pot four for classification. Among their ranks they have Gareth Bale, who is their captain and star, as well as Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James, who play for Rangers in Scotland and Leeds United in England, respectively.