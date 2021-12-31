What would Earth be like if it were a Final Fantasy world? Exactly like that

The one of Final Fantasy is a series of video games that made us travel through distant worlds, making them live as protagonists.

We also recently got to come back to visit some of them, like the Midgar’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, back in great shape.

A long-awaited return that could… return very soon with the second part of the story, according to some rumors recently emerged.

Worlds that by sideways they also become real sometimes, as in the case of wine dedicated to Final Fantasy XIV which, despite its inviting appearance, we do not recommend drinking.

The players of Final Fantasy they manage to stay at times a lot related to their favorite stories, so much so that they hope that reality can become that of their favorite video game.

For example, what the Earth would be like if it were like a world of Final Fantasy? Someone asked and, with a lot of patience, if he created it.

He is a user of Reddit, always fertile ground for the artistic expression of fans, who decided to reconstruct the map of the planisphere using the map plaques from the first episode of the saga.

Here is the result:

Made a map of the world using only tiles from the first Final Fantasy game! from FinalFantasy

The reference is proper the first ultimate fantasy by Hironobu Sakaguchi, dated 1987, which started the splendid saga that shaped the world of video games.

A really painstaking work, which makes us travel with the imagination (and as many flying ships) between parts of the Earth with an imaginary group of adventurers.

Like the one of Final Fantasy XIII, a group of heroes whose story has been rehabilitated by a part of the fans who, even, now they would also like a remastered version of the game.

But it’s another fan-favorite episode of the saga, which was picked through a survey done among many passionate players.

All while Final Fantasy XVI it will be the next chapter in the series which, however, will arrive much later than expected.