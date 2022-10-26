What would happen if the skin of a black person could pass for that of a white person?

In 2021, Rebecca Hall’s debut feature premiered at the Sundance Festival. The actress makes the leap to audiovisual production and brings this cinematic gem to the screen. Chiaroscuro is a brilliant adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Nella Larsen in 1929. A perfectly constructed story to reflect on the intersectionality of ethnicity, class and gender.

The American actress is known for movies like Vicky Cristina Barcelona (Woody Allen, 2008) or the ultimate trick (Christopher Nolan, 2006). with your movie Chiaroscuro (2021) debuts as an up-and-coming director. The platform catalog Netflix looks enriched with this piece that shines on its own. A genuine gem among other works.

The film is built on a 4:3 format and in black and white. The choice of this type of photography has also been used today in other period films such as Franz (François Ozon, 2016). However, in the present Chiaroscuro (original name: passing), makes much more sense. Because the important thing is that not everything is black or white, because there is a range of intermediate colors in the spectrum that make up each identity. Genuine and diverse identities that are crossed by the categories that society imposes on them. As well as the connotations that this has.

The black collective in the United States, at the time of 1920, was discriminated against and oppressed in multiple layers of society. Causing the quality of life of the people belonging to this group to constantly depend on public scrutiny. Nevertheless, What would happen if the complexion of a black person could pass for that of a white person? This is what is called passingand this concept is the cornerstone of this film.

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga in Chiaroscuro.

Racism in the United States and the construction of the story from an essential personal perspective

The looks towards people belonging to oppressed groups. A recurring perspective when selecting and framing the shots that shape the audiovisual story. However, in this case, the gaze of the protagonist Irene is the one that forms the backbone of the story. Through subjective shots, the camera is located in most cases in her eyes. This, moreover, is played by a superb Tessa Thompson.

With the resource of depth of field, shots of immeasurable richness are built. Where it is she who is located in the center. His sensations, emotions and even breathing are the protagonists of the story. The music, in the hands of Devonte Hynes, is an essential piece for the result obtained. Where each note that emerges from the piano keys emphasizes the narrative flow. Musical instrument whose pieces, black and white, are essential for a precise sound result.

Racism and lynchings in the 1920s in America were, unfortunately, very common. As Billie Holliday sang in her brilliant and vindictive song Strange Fruit: “Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze. Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees”. A piece of culture as valuable as the Rebecca Hall tape. That addresses the issue of racism through a lens that focuses and blurs with finesse and exquisite cinematographic aesthetic taste.

Rebecca Hall giving directions to the leading actresses on the set of Chiaroscuro. Cr: Emily V. Aragons/Netflix © 2021

Chiaroscuro: the importance of the light spectrum and the sublime direction of photography that represents it

Along with the music, another of the keys to the magnificent result is found in the hands of Edward Grau. The Spanish cinematographer is known for acclaimed films such as who will sing to you (Carlos Vermouth, 2018) or suffragettes (Sarah Gravon, 2015), among many others. In Rebecca Hall’s film her work is colossal. The black and white film technique is as daring as it is beautiful. With a past halo that, in this case, makes more sense than ever. Because everything consists of a chromatic range. Where not everything is black and white. And it always depends on the perspective from which it is observed, on the context from which it is approached. And sometimes, the spectrum is not visible to the eyes of everyone.

Along with Irene, appears the character of Clare, the black woman who lives pretending to be white. A situation where someone who is oppressed within society, uses certain aspects that privilege her to live more safely, but more freely? It is a simple matter of survival. Clare, is perfectly embodied by actress Ruth Negga. She was nominated at the BAFTA Awards and Golden Globes in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Ruth Negga and Alexander Skarsgård in Chiaroscuro.

The lights that shine beyond the visible spectrum and the intersection of them

For people to shine with their own light it is necessary that their identities can be recognized in society. If they are not visible, they do not exist. And this is something that oppressed groups such as black people, LGTBIQ+ or women suffer every day. When these categories intersect, it is much more complex to emit the most authentic flash.

With the movie Chiaroscuro we found a delicious movie on Netflix. Leaving aside the morbid or sensationalist around racism. Rebecca Hall carries out a poetic and almost literary audiovisual work. In the same line as the work on which it is based. The filmmaker not only takes care of the subtext but also the visual narrative and atmosphere that surrounds and builds it.

Chiaroscuro in art not only models the shapes of the figures it outlines. But it is also essential to take into account the change in light that affects the composition of the painting. In factthe light reflected from objects and figures depends on other objects that surround it. The external, inevitably, affects the limits of the sketched subjects. And it is thanks to the different shades of gray that make up the spectrum, and their nuances, that the contrasts between black and white are enriched. In diversity is where wealth lies. And the exclusion of certain groups from society is nothing more than a scourge that places the human being in a twilight zone where multiple people cannot shine on their own.