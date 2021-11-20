what would happen if they voted only “the best” – Libero Quotidiano





Fausto Carioti November 20, 2021

Dear Fausto, are we sure that universal suffrage is progress? Equality between men and women is absolutely right, but … to drive a car I have to study the highway code and master the two or four wheels. To get a diploma I have to study for a suitable number of years. In order to have various licenses, I must have an impeccable criminal record, etc. Many people know nothing, neither the Constitution, nor any notion of law, they do not read newspapers, nor see political broadcasts, and are easily influenced or bought in exchange for something. And they also want sixteen-year-olds to vote! I dream that we have to take a small exam to get the certificate of eligibility to choose who will govern us. Of course, an exam should also be taken by those who apply to govern (I do not give examples). Then … I tell myself that all in all voting is of little use, in fact many have given up, aware that if you vote on one side and then your chosen one changes his shirt, you feel taken for a ride. And ultimately the decisions are made “Elsewhere”. However, I will continue to vote. Deluded!

Marta De Poli

Of course universal suffrage generates monsters, dear Marta. First of all because it rewards not the most capable of administering and making laws, but the one who spends the most public money, shoots the biggest and knows best how to manipulate social envy and the other worst feelings of the voters. But most of the trouble does not come from ignorance, but from stupidity, and this is notoriously democratic and interclass: it abounds among professors and illiterates, rich and non-possessors. The political rights entrance exam you speak of would benefit scholars at the expense of others, without solving the problem. And who would control the controllers? Don’t you think that among the requirements to be part of Serie A citizens they would put respect for gender identity and all the other commandments imposed by the new secular religion? Universal suffrage is bad, but any alternative is worse.