What would happen to Amber Heard if Johnny Depp wins the defamation trial against him?

A jury in the state of Virginia, in the United States, will be in charge of deciding if Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp when he wrote an article in the Washington Post in 2018 where he called himself “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The group, made up of seven members, also will decide what damages the 36-year-old actress will have to pay if she is found guilty, or the damage that Depp will have to repair if Amber is innocent.

