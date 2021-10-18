What would have become of Hugh Jackman without Wolverine?

It hasn’t been that long since Hugh Jackman he said goodbye to his Wolverine. The experience in the Marvel house, precisely in the family of X-Men, lasted about nine films (but in total almost twenty years have passed). And, you know, after so long it’s never easy to turn your back on a world that has made you a star. However, Jackman felt the need to change, to experiment. Not surprisingly, after the last film of the X-Men (Logan – The Wolverine) gave (literally) free rein to his voice as the protagonist of the musical The Greatest Showman.

When Hugh Jackman went from superheroes to musicals

And to think that Hugh Jackman has welcomed the new millennium with a gamble, that of playing a complicated character like Wolverine and make it a legend. At the time, superhero movies weren’t as popular as they are today, so the success of the X-Men it was not taken for granted. Hugh Jackman accepted a challenge with himself and started the most important partnership of his life, lending his image to Wolverine. A gamble, yes, because he did the audition that the shooting of the first film of the X-Men they had already left. The director gave him three weeks to prepare his body with a hard workout, but they weren’t enough. Bryan Singer said that, with the first shots, he tried to frame him from the shoulders to rise.

His farewell to Wolverine came after a very long reflection. He had decided to say hello to them X-Men with Logan even before the script was written, and luckily James Mangold accepted his wish, telling the more human side of this troubled character. The director, his longtime friend, even gave him more time than expected on set to say goodbye to his character.

Wolverine’s death scene was shot twice, in perfect condition, but the director asked to do a third. And, when Hugh Jackman tried to dissuade him, his response was: “Let’s stop the roadmap. Let’s not worry about anything else. This is the end of 19 years of work. Let’s take a half hour break “. Thirty minutes during which the actor mulled over almost twenty years of career in which he played an iconic character. Saying goodbye to Wolverine was perhaps the most heroic action by Hugh Jackman.

For the next film, the actor returned to the cinema singing and dancing with The Greatest Showman, awarded ai Golden Globe for the best original song. And, although more films have arrived since then, there will always be room for Hugh Jackman Wolverine in his heart, a character who taught him so much. As the actor told Rolling Stone: “Logan is a very personal film: he and I are very, very different people, but he taught me a lot. It was therapeutic, I worked on my anger for years thanks to him“.

READ ALSO: World Day Against the Death Penalty: to respect the right to life