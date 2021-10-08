what would it be like with Hollywood actors? Here is the answer [VIDEO]

While rumors rage about one second season from Squid Game which seems increasingly likely, we continue to talk about the serial product at this moment on everyone’s lips: the Korean series landed on Netflix in fact, last September 17th it reached such a success in a very short time that it has climbed the rankings of 90 countries around the world, placing itself in first place in each of them in the respective Top 10 of the platform.

Among the various contents landed on the web there is also a video that reimagines Squid Game with the faces of some of the most popular Hollywood star, published by the Youtube channel Chambungg. Among them we find Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Josh Hartnett And Danny Trejo.

In Squid Game, we recall, 456 people from different social backgrounds, but united by a desperate economic situation, receive an invitation to participate in a mysterious race. Competitors are then taken to a secret location where they are offered the chance to compete in some popular children’s games, such as “One, Two, Three Star”, to win the huge prize pool of 45.6 billion won. But the price to pay for the loser is very high.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series stars Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun – No. 456), Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo – No. 218), Oh Yeong-su (Oh Il-nam – No. 001), HoYeon Jung (Kang Sae-byeok – No. 067), Heo Sung-tae (Jang Deok-su – No. 101), Anupam Tripathi (Abdul Ali – No. 199) e Kim Joo-ryoung (Han Mi-nyeo – No. 212).