What would LaLiga classification be like if the season had started when Xavi arrived at Barcelona?

The Culé team would be fighting with Real Madrid for the championship if the season had started with the arrival of Xavi.

real Madrid was proclaimed champion of The league With almost a month to go before the 2021/22 season ends, however, the situation in the Spanish Championship could be completely different if only the results from the arrival of Xavi Hernandez to the bench of Barcelona.

The legend of the culé team took over the reins of the squad at the end of November after the departure of the Dutchman Ronald Koemann. Between November and May, Xavi has directed 24 games in The league and has added 55 points, more units than those achieved by Real Madrid, Atletico Y Seville during this time.

Of his 24 directed commitments, Xavi He has achieved 17 wins, four draws and three losses. Among his most outstanding victories in the Iberian competition, the 0-4 victory against real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, their 4-2 victory against Atletico Madrid and 1-4 against Valencia in Mestalla.

For its part, Carlo Ancelotti has 57 points in front of the real Madrid since Xavi Hernandez became helmsman Barcelona. The ‘Cholo’ Simeone has achieved 44 units with the ‘Colchoneros’ during this time, while Julen Lopetegui He has added 39 points in this period.

In this way, if the campaign The league it would have started in november when it arrived Xavi, Barcelona Y real Madrid They would be in a direct fight for the title of the First division of Spain although it should be noted that the Merengues would depend on themselves to become champions and Barcelona would have to wait for a bad result from Los Blancos to win the championship.

Looking ahead to day 36 of Iberian football, Seville faced the Majorca from Javier Aguirre looking to get out of the relegation zone. Atlético measured the Elche Y real Madrid will play against him I raiseda team that is also fighting to maintain the category.

Next, we share with you what the Top 4 of The league only taking into account the results after the arrival of Xavi Hernandez:

real Madrid – 18 wins 3 draws and 3 losses | 57 points

Barcelona – 17 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses | 55 points

Atletico Madrid – 14 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses | 44 points

Seville – 9 wins, 12 draws and 3 losses | 39 points