What would really happen if the Moon disappeared?

Everything that has to do with astronomy arouses a lot of curiosity. From what shape is the universe to endless questions like if there is life on mars. But among all these questions, there is one that you have surely thought about more than once, and that is what would happen if our moon suddenly disappeared.

As part of a recreation of what would happen, many movies and series have simulated a planet where the large satellite disappears out of nowhere. However, it would be much more catastrophic than what is represented in them. The Moon, as we know it, influences much more than you think in our life, so it would be very difficult to know what would happen if he was no longer there.

The last film of this theme is the one that was just released this year (specifically on February 4), moonfall. In this film by Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, a mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit, sending it hurtling headlong into Earth at full speed. But what would really happen?

Would disappear the lunar tides

Of course, the nights would be completely dark. But this is not the only thing that would happen.

Tides are periodic changes that occur in sea level. They are produced by the gravity of the Sun and the Moon, which gives rise to solar and lunar tides. This is because 70% of the Earth’s surface is liquid water in the form of seas and oceans. In the event that the Moon disappeared, so would lunar tidessince this satellite exerts a gravitational attraction force that produces cyclical oscillations linked to the rotation of our planet with a frequency of approximately half a day.

Therefore, it would cause the tides to be much weaker. As a consequence, the water could stagnate, which would lead to the disappearance of the banks and their cleaning system thanks to the swaying of the waters. This would lead to a shocking change in climatesince the water of the oceans will be directed towards the poles and would increase the level of the sea on the coasts.

The axis of rotation of the Earth would disappear

The Moon stabilizes the axis of rotation of our planet thanks to its movement around it, which keeps its tilt at about 23 degrees about the plane of its orbit. Thanks to that, seasons exist.

But if the moon disappeared, the stability of the Earth would not be the same and its tilt could be between 0 and 90 degrees. This means that in seasons like summer, it could exceed 100 degrees and in winter 80 degrees below zero. Impossible temperatures for human life.

Earth could align with the Sun

With reference to the previous point, if that stability that the satellite exerts on the axis of rotation is lost, the Earth could remain totally aligned with the Sun, which would mean that some areas were in a complete darkness and others always illuminated. The temperature differences that would cause this situation would lead to extreme weather events, such as winds of more than 300 km/h.

Of course, this situation would lead many animals and plants to not be able to adapt to this change in darkness and temperatures, resulting in an impossible life in most areas of the planet.

SURE YOU ARE INTERESTED:

How the Moon influences our way of sleeping