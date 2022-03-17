What would the increase in covid-19 cases in Europe mean for the US?

Could the rise in cases in China affect Latin America? 5:35

(CNN) — Two weeks after the UK abandoned the latest COVID-19 mitigation measure – a requirement that people who test positive for the virus self-isolate for five days – the country is seeing cases and Hospitalizations are on the rise again.

Covid-19 cases rose 48% in the UK last week, compared to the previous week. Hospitalizations increased 17% in the same period.

The daily rate of cases in the country – some 55,000 a day – remains less than a third of the peak of the wave caused by the omicron variant, but cases are rising as fast as they fell just two weeks earlier. when the country removed restrictions related to the pandemic.

Daily cases are also increasing in more than half of the countries in the European Union. They increased 48% in the Netherlands and 20% in Germany, during the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, daily cases in Germany have yet to drop below pre-omicron levels, and in the Netherlands they have not dropped as much as in the UK.

The situation in Europe draws the attention of those responsible for public health for two reasons: first, the United Kingdom offers a preview of what may happen in the United States; and second, it seems that something unusual is happening. In previous waves, the increase in hospitalizations for covid lagged behind the increases in cases, between 10 days and two weeks. Now, in the UK, cases and hospitalizations appear to be rising at the same time, something that has experts baffled.

“Obviously, we’re very interested in what’s going on,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told CNN.

Fauci said he spoke with his UK counterparts, and they attributed the increase to a combination of three factors. In order of contribution, Fauci said, these are:

The BA.2 variant, which is more transmissible than the original omicron

The opening of society, with people mingling more indoors without masks

Decreased immunity from previous vaccination or infection

In a technical report, published on Friday, the UK Health Security Agency noted that the BA.2 variant has an 80% higher relative growth rate than the original omicron variant, although it does not appear more likely to lead to hospitalizations.

Given that BA.2 does not appear to be causing more severe disease — at least not in the highly vaccinated British population — it is not clear why hospitalizations are increasing.

“The hospitalization issue is a little more perplexing, because while hospitalizations are going up, it’s very clear that ICU bed usage hasn’t increased,” Fauci said. “So, are the hospitalization figures a true reflection of covid cases, or is there a difficulty in deciphering between people who arrive at the hospital with covid or because of covid?”

The US, like the UK, withdrew most mitigation measures as Covid-19 infections fell. Two weeks ago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed the way they measure the impact of covid-19 on communities. The new metric — which is based on hospitalizations and hospital capacity, in addition to cases — eliminated mask recommendations for most of the country. States and schools have followed suit, removing indoor mask requirements.

“Certainly the openness of society and people mingling indoors is clearly a contributor, as well as the general decline in immunity, which means we really have to be vigilant and watch the pattern here.” Fauci said. “So that’s why we’re watching this very carefully.”

Michael Osterholm, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN that “it’s like a weather alert. Right now, the sky is sunny and bright, and we hope it stays that way. But we could have bad weather in the afternoon, and we don’t know.

What will the BA.2 variant do in America?

The BA.2 variant has been growing steadily in the United States. Last week, the CDC estimated that it was causing about 12% of new Covid-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, BA.2 now accounts for more than 50% of cases in the UK and other European countries.

“The tipping point seems to be right around 50%,” said Keri Althoff, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “That’s when we really start to see how that variant unfolds its power in the population” with respect to showing its seriousness.

Althoff said that while the UK can offer a glimpse of the future, there are key differences that will affect how BA.2 plays out in the US.

In the UK, 86% of eligible people are fully vaccinated, and 67% are boosted, compared to 69% of eligible people already vaccinated and 50% boosted, in the US .

“What we see happening in the UK is going to be perhaps a better story than we should expect here,” Althoff said.

In the Netherlands, it took about a month for the BA.2 to outperform the BA.1, he noted. If the same thing happens in the US, that will mean the variant is taking off just as immunity from winter omicron infections is waning.

“It worries me,” Althoff said. “But we found ourselves in a similar situation last spring, where we were really hopeful that things were going to calm down, and we had a little bit of summer, and then we got hit by [la variante] delta”.

It will be important for people to understand that they can take their masks off for a few weeks, Althoff said, but they may also need to be returned to regular use if cases spike.

“We could see another wave of illness in our hospitals,” he said.

Althoff will also be keeping a close eye on the wastewater data over the next few weeks.

“Sewage monitoring is an incredible advance in how we can monitor SARS-CoV-2 and what it’s doing in the population without really needing any input from people,” he said. “Keeping an eye on sewage surveillance is an important tool to understand where the virus is going and if it’s increasing in terms of infection.”

Preparing for the next wave

Protection against the next variant has to start with vaccination.

“We have to continue to find people who are not vaccinated and get them vaccinated,” Althoff said.

Fauci agreed that vaccination rates could be better in all age groups, but said the current numbers are especially bad for children. Data collected by the CDC shows that about 28% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, while 58% of children ages 12 to 17 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although the youngest children, those under 5 years of age, cannot yet be vaccinated, recent studies have shown that young children are less likely to contract covid-19 when they are surrounded by older children and vaccinated adults.

“So the way to protect them is to surround the children, as much as possible, with vaccinated and boosted people, so that you have a certain veil of protection around them,” Fauci said.

It will also be important to remain flexible.

“What’s important in this massive experiment where we’re abandoning all mask wearing and restrictions is that we have to continue to be diligent about mask oversight and testing and be prepared to potentially reverse much of the loosening of masks.” these restrictions,” said Deborah Fuller, a microbiologist at the University of Washington.

“We can’t let our guard down, because the message people get when they say ‘we’re lifting restrictions’ is that the pandemic is over. And it’s not,” he said.