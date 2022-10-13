What would the Kardashians look like without surgery? Video answer!

BestImage

In the world of reality TV and Hollywood, there are those who say as much as possible that they have never had cosmetic surgery and there are others like the Kardashian family. If Kendall Jenner, model, wants to keep the line and avoid generous forms to continue to parade on the catwalks, her sisters Kim, Khloé or Kylie Jenner are not really of this type. Over the years, the stars of the small screen have undergone a physical transformation, repeatedly passing through the hands of the family surgeon.

Lips, cheekbones, lifting, injections… The nature of the interventions is not always specified but the changes are there. If bluffing before and after have already made the rounds of the Web and social networks, Australian Internet users have used several artificial intelligence software to see what Kim and Khloé Kardashian as well as Kris and Kylie Jenner would look like if they didn’t. had not had recourse to aesthetic medicine.

On the video, we thus discover the faces of the four women in two identical TV sequences. The first reveals their current appearance, the other, what they could have looked like without cosmetic surgery. The result is disturbing since the faces are completely different. The prize for the biggest change goes to Kylie Jenner, whom many consider unrecognizable: “Kylie I…

Read more

Read also

Khloé Kardashian ‘unrecognizable’ due to surgery? His sincere answer

Khloé Kardashian no longer looks the same: new photo, too much surgery?

Cachou (Mannequin Class): What does her new life look like?