“What would you do if you could live your most precious memory again?”

Presented today in a world preview, on the social channels of Hugh Jackman, the first trailer from Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence, the film that sees the leading actor together with Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu. Written, directed and produced by one of Westworld’s co-creators, Lisa Joy, the film, distributed by Warner Bros. will arrive on 26 August in Italian cinemas.

The film is set in a recent future in You love me, where nights have become days, and where the effects of climate change have also led to the rise in the level of the oceans, transforming the city into a modern Venice. An international community of people who survived a terrible war lives in this Florida so different from the one we know. A conflict that has marked a huge number of losses in terms of human lives, traumatizing the survivors. Among these there is Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) investigator of the mind. A modern technology allows you to relive the memories of the past in a clear way. Bannister, for money, gives people the opportunity to relive those moments, anchoring them to the past and making them forget the difficulties of the present. Everything changes when a mysterious client, a femme fatale played by Rebecca Ferguson, knocks on her door.

On the occasion of the launch of the trailer, we virtually met the cast. Hugh Jackman, in connection from Australia, he surprised everyone with his hat from cowboy and an unusual location for the connection: «Don’t be scared but a chicken, I am here in the open and there is one that roams freely outside the enclosure ».

Director Lisa Joy intervenes: «With that hat you would be perfect for Westworld“And the actor doesn’t have to repeat it twice:” Where do I have to sign? I think my agent will call you shortly. ‘

A part written this of Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence, just thinking of Jackman, while Joy was on the set of Westworld: “I wrote the screenplay thinking about the memories that bind me to childhood, or other memories that I wanted to imprison, to keep always with me. An example? The perfume of my newborn daughter. It is not the degrees, diplomas or awards won that are the best memories, it is the precious little moments that make the difference, and this is the basis of the film. There is not only sweetness, however, this is also, and above all, a thriller. Perhaps a necessary balance since I wrote half of it with my stomach in a bucket for morning sickness ».

Adds Hugh Jackman: «I thought you wrote it with Brad Pitt in mind! I have to say that the thing that struck me the most is the frailty of Nick Bannister, who feels broken after the war, who fought on the front lines, helping the government with this new technology that probes the mind to find the truth. He takes refuge in a world other than the present. Personally I am a fan of history, I think it is always appropriate to study it so as not to make the same mistakes as in the past. We must analyze it, it’s true, but spending too much time on it makes you live in a memory, and makes you lose sight of the present ».

To change Nick’s life comes Mae, a femme fatale who has an edge, like her interpreter, Rebecca Ferguson: «She is not only a tenacious woman, a femme fatale, she is also a fragile and mysterious woman. Mae plays a lot on the different perceptions that one has of the same person. On the one hand there is the idea of ​​who we really are, on the other hand the way in which others see us, which often may not coincide with what we have of ourselves. As an actress, however, I’m tired of being told that I play strong women. What does it mean to be strong? The strength also lies in vulnerability, and Mae is also this ».

Partner in crime by Hugh Jackman Thandiwe Newton: “In the film, I manage with Hugh Jackman the investigations into the clients’ minds. The surprising thing is that we didn’t shoot with green screen. What you see in the trailer, that innovative machinery that we use in the scenes concerning the investigation, was right there in front of our eyes. Often the excitement and surprise can fail when you constantly have to turn in front of a green screen. In this case it was not like that, because Lisa Joy made sure to build everything, even the impossible ».

The trailer was also shared by Hugh Jackman on his official social channels: