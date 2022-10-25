What Xi Jinping’s China will be like after forcing a new five-year term as communist leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech after the media launch of the new Politburo Standing Committee at the end of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese President, Xi Jinpingcame out reinforced communist party congress on Sunday, achieving a third consecutive term at the head of the country. These are the main issues that await you over the next five years.

After decades of strong growth, China faces a slowdownaccentuated by President Xi’s inflexible “zero Covid” policy, which entails recurring lockdowns and penalizes activity.

These difficulties are added to those that already affected its economy: weak consumption, real estate crisis or also restrictions on the lucrative sectors of technology and school tutoring.

“It is not Xi Jinping who created these economic problems,” says Mary-Françoise Renard, a professor at the French University of Clermont-Auvergne and a specialist in Chinese economics.

“However, it is their way of acting that aggravated them, because it generates uncertainty.”

FILE PHOTO. The headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China. February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Xi Jinping’s decision to surround himself exclusively with the faithful for his third term raises fears that he favors ideology at the expense of growth.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed on Monday with a loss of more than 6%.

”The reunification of the country must be carried out and will be carried out”Xi Jinping stressed at the Party congress.

Analysts believe that Xi Jinping’s reinforcement at the end of China’s biggest political event could encourage him to resolve the Taiwan issue.

Beijing considers the island of 23 million inhabitants to be an integral part of its territory, despite the fact that Taiwan has had its own government and army for seven decades.

Any Chinese invasion of Taiwan would disrupt global supply chains: The island is the main global manufacturer of semiconductors, essential compounds for many electronic devices.

A military intervention would provoke Western outrage, isolate China and bring Beijing and Washington closer to direct armed confrontation than ever before.

Tensions surrounding the island have worsened between China and the United States since the visit in August of the American number three, Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing then organized its largest military exercises in response, seeing it as an attack on its sovereignty.

This health strategy allowed China to keep the number of victims under 5,000 dead, according to official figures.

But it is criticized by the business sector due to the confinements that affect the economy.

Security personnel in protective suits stand at the gate of a residential complex that is closed as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter



Almost three years after the appearance of the first cases of Covid-19 in Wuhan (center), a growing part of the population is exasperated by these sanitary measures that are often carefully applied.

“We put people and their lives before everything else”, Xi Jinping insisted during the congress, leaving little hope for change in the medium term.

“No significant easing is expected before 2024,” analyst Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said on Monday.

Ten years after Xi Jinping came to power, civil society almost completely disappeared, the opposition was suffocated and dozens of activists are in prison.

Beijing is accused of having interned in “camps” at least one million people in Xinjiang (northwest), mainly from the Uyghur Muslim minority.

Some western studies also mention “forced labor” in Xinjiang and a “genocide” as a result of sterilizations Y abortions presented as “forced”.

Workers walk the perimeter of what the Chinese regime calls a vocational education camp, but which is widely seen as a concentration and forced labor camp for members of the Uyghur minority. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China denies all these accusations despite a UN report that considers them “credible”.

The human rights situation has little chance of improving during Xi Jinping’s third term.

On the contrary, it will surely “intensify its attacks” in this area not only in other parts of the country, but also “in the world”, fears Sophie Richardson, director of the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization for China.

(with information from AFP)

