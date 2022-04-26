What you absolutely must not eat if you have hypertension: be very careful

What should i eat if i have hypertension? Here are some tips to change your lifestyle starting right from the table!

Known simply as high blood pressure, many people in Italy suffer from hypertension and often it is not even known to have such high values, as there are no obvious symptoms. But what do we mean medically by hypertension? Quite simply and explained in plain English, it is the exceeding of the pressure values ​​exerted by the blood on the walls of the arteries. Usually a good blood pressure has balanced values ​​such as 120 out of 80, but suffering from high blood pressure can one day generate more serious and dangerous problems such as stroke and heart attack.

In most cases, hypertension derives from an unregulated lifestyle, a strong component of stress and an unbalanced diet. Therefore, learning to eat well and wisely could guarantee us much more ‘normal’ and reassuring pressure values. What to eat if you have hypertension? Let’s find out together!

What to eat if you suffer from hypertension: here are the recommended foods and those to avoid

Having therefore clarified what it is and what is meant by hypertension, it must be considered that, in most cases, high blood pressure can be caused by our unregulated lifestyle and an unbalanced diet. Of course, we all know that salt must be eliminated against low blood pressure, but unfortunately this is not enough. Indeed, starting from the food style on the table we can bring various benefits to our body. Which foods to choose and which ones to avoid against hypertension?

Let’s remember, first of all, once again: those with high blood pressure should minimize their salt intake, preferring rather spices or lemon juice to flavor dishes. In this case, spices are essential, as they are fat-free and have a high flavoring power. Obviously we link the consumption of the vegetableswhich in the case of hypertension is fundamental. Those like green beans, potatoes, spinach, squash and artichokes can lower blood pressure and in general, all vegetables have several mineral salts and a fair amount of water.

Also fruit is essential in a diet against hypertension, but remembering to avoid too sugary ones, such as grapes, figs or praises. We prefer instead peaches, apples, pears, berries, strawberries, bananas and oranges, very rich in vitamin C and mineral salts such as potassium, iron, zinc, calcium and magnesium. In the case of high blood pressure, i legumes they should be consumed often because of their very high fiber and protein content, thus guaranteeing us a balance with energy and strength. Red meat should be kept to a minimum, while white meat such as turkey and chicken can be eaten up to 2 times a week. For the remaining days we recommend the consumption of oily fish, rich in fatty acids, omega 3 and able to keep blood pressure low.

Finally, remember that these are only advice and that they do not want to be a substitution of parameters or medical advice. For any clarification or doubt about your state of health, we should always consult your doctor or a specialist.