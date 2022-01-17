ISEE for the first home bonus under 36: what you absolutely need to know? The facility also consists in the exemption from a series of taxes, so those who have the necessary requirements can do not pay taxes And to save money much aboutpurchase of the first house.

It is important to have clear all the characteristics of thefacilitation, since the Budget Law has it extended for another six months: the deadline, therefore, is 31 December 2022.

The first home bonus under 36, if in possession of the requirements, brings a tax cut not indifferent:

for sales not subject to VAT, exemption from payment of registration, mortgage and cadastral tax;

for purchases subject to VAT, in addition to the exemption from registration, mortgage and land registry taxes, recognition of a tax credit equal to the VAT paid to the seller;

as for the other purchase deeds subject to the proportional registration tax, the purchase of a first home under 36 is also exempt from stamp duty.

The tax credit could be:

reduced by registry, mortgage, land registry, inheritance and donation taxes due on deeds and reports submitted after the date of acquisition of the credit:

used to reduce personal income taxes due on the basis of the return to be submitted after the date of the subsidized purchase;

used in offsetting through form F24, in which the tax code “6928” must be indicated;

exemption from the substitute tax for loans granted for the purchase, construction and renovation of residential properties.

So let’s see what information is needed to have access to the first home bonus under 36 and which ISEE is needed to take advantage of the incentive.

ISEE prima casa under 36: what you absolutely need to know to avoid paying taxes

THE requirements to take advantage of the first home bonus under 36 there are two: the first concerns the age of those who buy the house, and the second concerns the economic and patrimonial aspect. In fact, they can benefit from the bonus:

who has not yet turned 36 years old in the year in which the deed is stipulated;

in the year in which the deed is stipulated; young people with a ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros nodded.

These are the conditions for accessing the facility. But which ISEE must be presented, the ordinary one or the current model?

In general, the ordinary ISEE form must be submitted, which is valid from January 1st or, if later, from the date of presentation of the DSU, until December 31st of the year to which it refers. However, the ordinary ISEE takes pictures of the assets and income situation of the 24 months preceding the year of presentation (therefore the ISEE 2022 reports the data for 2020).

The current ISEE, on the other hand, is a document that reports the income and assets data of the last 12 months (therefore the current ISEE 2022 concerns the economic information of 2021).

ISEE prima casa under 36: when can the current model be presented?

If the employment, economic or patrimonial situation of family members is significantly changed with respect to the situation represented in the ordinary DSU, it is possible to use the current ISEE.

The cases in which it can present theCurrent ISEE are the following:

suspension, reduction or loss of employment;

interruption of social security, welfare and indemnity treatments;

decrease (compared to the ordinary ISEE) of more than 25% of the total family income;

decrease (compared to the ordinary ISEE) of more than 20% of the balance sheet.

The current ISEE, unlike the ordinary one, in the case of variation of the sole income component, has a reduced validity, ie six months from the date of submission of the replacement form of the DSU.

In the case of updating the only equity component, or of both income and equity components, is valid until 31 December of the year in which the replacement form of the DSU is presented.

In any case, if there are changes in the employment situation or in the use of treatments, the current ISEE must be updated within two months of the change.