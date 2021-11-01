Business

what you can find in the pay slip – Libero Quotidiano

Ikea Italy will reward i employees for their commitment during the period of pandemic. In fact, the Swedish company has announced that it will recognize the over 7 thousand workers a premium of approx 4.3 million euros. A bonus therefore beyond 600 euros per worker, reports the Corriere della Sera.

“We are happy to be able to make this announcement today, my heartfelt thanks go to all Ikea Italia co-workers for what we have achieved together. Ikea Italia has overcome incredible challenges, we have shown that we are able to be flexible, accelerating sales online and adapting stores to operate safely and meet the demands of our customers, “he explains Asunta Enrile, Country Retail Manager & Country Sustainability Officer of Ikea Italia. “We could never have done this without it courage, dedication and a spirit of initiative of our co-workers who helped realize our ambition to make life at home for millions of Italians better, just when they needed it most “.

An economic bonus that is added to other measures such as the possibility for co-workers to ask in advance for i accruals of thirteenth, fourteenth and severance pay (the result of a trade union agreement), access on a voluntary basis to digital tools for developing one’s skills, in addition to the offer of a psychological support dedicated and the Health cover for any expenses related to the pandemic.

Source link

