What you can’t miss in the HBO MAx catalog

the platform of HBO Max has been in the spotlight this past year after the merger of Warner Media and. Discovery Inc. Following this news, the HBO Max streaming service has suffered major cancellations, angering several fans.

Despite this HBO Max It is considered one of the best within the platform battle. With stiff competition, its catalog has a wide variety of titles and has been consolidated by the quality of its productions. From soap operas, police and animated films, the options are extensive and for all tastes. In turn, it has series like Euphoria, The White Lotus either His Dark Materials which attract many users. And it has the latest theatrical releases, which allows you to see the movies shortly after they air in theaters.

Due to its large number of series and movies, it is possible to miss out on great options to watch, to enjoy something different with great stars. Next we leave you a list of four must-see films within the platform of HBO Max.

Loving

From the director of mud and of Midnight SpecialJeff Nichols was in charge of the loving marriage. This film tells the true story of Mildred and Richard, an interracial couple who had to flee their home in Virginia because of laws that prohibited their marriage. The two fought to defend their love against an entire system in the 1960s. The Lovings were part of a landmark case in the United States Supreme Court for the right to have their marriage recognized.

Joel Edgerton Y Ruth Nega They star in this drama in which their characters will have to overcome various obstacles, trials by the people of their town, but they show that love is blind and that skin color does not matter. The tape demonstrates the racism rooted in the judicial system and in the society of the 60s. On the other hand, the cast is completed with Marton Csokas, Michael Shannon Y Nick Kroll.

beautiful revenge

This film raised several controversies as soon as it was released at the end of 2020, despite this it was nominated for the Oscars for best film. Headed by carey mulligan, Promising Young Womanknown in Spanish as beautiful revenge, is a crime and suspense film that follows Cassie, a young woman with a promising future, but a tragedy turns her life upside down. At night she lives a double life, with this she seeks revenge and amends her past.

A raw story with an interesting message, beautiful revenge It is one of the most striking titles on the platform.

The fallout, life after

Jenna Ortega She has become one of the most valued young actresses in recent years and has shown that she is capable of starring in all kinds of movies. In The Fallout, Life After portrays Vada, a teenager who must go through a school shooting, which has claimed the lives of many students. After this traumatic event, the young woman must figure out how to continue, her family and an unexpected friendship of hers will help her navigate life in the best possible way.

Directed by Megan Park, the dramatic film features Maddie Ziegler, Shailene Woodley, John Ortiz Y Julie Bowen as part of the cast. This shocking story portrays the effects this level of violence has on survivors and the impact it has on their lives.

Gringo: wanted dead or alive

Starring David Oyelowo, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton Y Thandiwe Newton, Gringo: wanted dead or alive It was directed by Nash Edgerton, Joel’s older brother.

The 2018 action comedy follows Harold, a businessman working for a pharmaceutical company who is sent to Mexico to continue his bosses’ business. Here they add up to a series of misunderstandings and Harold finds himself involved between drug dealers and mercenaries. Meanwhile, his superiors must deal with the situation. With many action scenes mixed with comedy, this film is a different and entertaining option.