what you did not know about the actress of Black Widow

We may mistakenly think that we know everything about Scarlett Johansson, but if I give you a test now, you might fail. Yes, She is one of the most popular actresses and we love what he doesbut it also has a hidden past that has rarely come to light.

Do you know how old Scarlett Johansson is? Did you know he was secretly married, and to whom? Do you remember what her first films are? And his family? How has it influenced the interpreter’s film career? I am going to try to answer these questions, and thus try to satisfy all your doubts while you get to know more closely Scarlett Johanssonthe actress who gave life to black widow and who stood up against the contracts of Disney in the midst of a pandemic.

Do you know what is the first role of Scarlett Johansson in the cinema?

Scarlett Johansson’s age

The age of Scarlett Johansson It is no mystery, but it is that she takes care of herself so well, that it seems that time does not pass by her. Not only that, but she had her first role at age 11, back in 1996, so It seems that we have known Scarlett Johansson all our lives.when it really isn’t.

Scarlett Johansson was born on November 22, 1984 in Manhattan, so today he is 37 years old . ✅

in Manhattan, so today . ✅ On November 22, 2022, he will be 38 years old. ✅

Scarlett Johansson’s Secret Wedding

AHA, Scarlett Johansson secretly married…And not long ago! Flip the card and find out who it is Colin Joshthe current husband of the actress:

They got engaged in May 2019 You know how fast love goes. ❤️

You know how fast love goes. ❤️ In October 2020 it was publicly revealed that Scarlett Johansson they had had a secret wedding, just a year and a half after their engagement. ✅

they had had a secret wedding, just a year and a half after their engagement. ✅ the lucky one is Colin Josh , an American comedian, actor and screenwriter. ❤️

, an American comedian, actor and screenwriter. ❤️ It’s your third wedding! And we are happy. ✅

Scarlett Johansson’s first films

That’s how beautiful Scarlett Johansson was in Manny & Lo, but it’s not her first film…

For many, the first film of Scarlett Johansson it is Lost in Translationreleased in 2003 and directed by sophia coppolabut nothing could be further from the truth: his first leading role was at the age of 11, in Manny & Loand two years later he would give life to an important character in The Horse Whisperer.

And even so, Manny & Lo It is not his first film either: he made his debut in the film industry at the age of 9, in 1994, with Northa fantasy comedy of which I leave you content right in this video.

Scarlett Johansson’s family

The family tree of Scarlett Johansson is very interesting, since his mother, Melanie Sloane (a renowned producer) comes from a family of Ashkenazi Jewish origin from the Bronx. Her father had no relation to the cinematographic field (he was an architect), but her paternal grandfather, Ejner Johansson, yes: he was a screenwriter and film director. And be careful, because your sister vanessa she is also an actress.

We can come to the conclusion that Scarlett Johansson has been attracted to the world of cinema since she was a child thanks to her family’s legacy: mother, grandfather and sister, all of them linked to the industry in one way or another.