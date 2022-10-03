What you don’t know about Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario might consider herself a sex symbol now, but she told People she found it difficult to attract boys’ attention as a teenager, describing herself as a bit of a geek. That’s why she didn’t mind the rumors that she was dating her “Baywatch” co-star, Zac Efron. “The fact that people think I can get someone as hot as Zac Efron, it’s great, I feel like I’m getting back at all the guys in high school who didn’t want to go out with me,” she told Marie Claire Australia.

While that lifeguard love connection turned out to be nothing more than flattering speculation, Daddario reportedly became romantically involved with a different co-star: fellow “Percy Jackson” actor Logan Lerman. According to Just Jared, they were photographed together after Daddario’s birthday in 2015. However, their alleged relationship did not last.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Daddario opened up about his difficulties with dating. “We all have shitty, tumultuous relationships when we’re younger, and it’s harder to let go,” he said. “I’ve had those relationships, and you have to make those mistakes to figure out what we really want.” She was so desperate to find love that she even tried Tinder, but she told Women’s Health that she found it a bit humiliating when other users found out who she was. Giving up modern dating turned out to be a smart move: When she finally met the perfect man, it wasn’t through an app.