What you don’t know about Amazon

In the first weeks of the pandemic, I started clicking on seller account names. I came to the conclusion that a store that had just added N95 masks to its inventory of, say, socks and spatulas, must not have very good masks. I realized that I was becoming even more cautious. I cautiously climbed onto our new stool of unknown brand. When a puzzle rug I bought for my daughters made my living room smell like ammonia, I immediately packed it up to return it. Amazon refunded my money.

Recently, some courts have challenged Amazon’s argument that it is not a seller. In 2020, an appeals court in San Diego held Amazon liable for an exploded laptop battery that severely burned a woman. In 2021, another California court found Amazon liable for an electric skateboard that caught fire and burned a woman. Last July, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) sued Amazon to force it to withdraw a series of dangerous products sold by third parties on its website. Among them were 24,000 defective carbon monoxide detectors, 400,000 hair dryers without immersion protection mechanisms to prevent electric shock and electrocution, and numerous children’s pajamas that did not meet safety criteria for flammable fabrics. Amazon maneuvered to have the case dismissed, saying it was only acting as a “third-party logistics provider” — like a mall — but, in January, an administrative judge ruled that it was a distributor — like a store — under the Law. for the Safety of Consumer Products. (An Amazon representative told the Times, “While we continue to disagree with the idea that we are a distributor, we share the CPSC’s commitment to customer and product safety and will continue to work toward that goal.”)

Outside of the courts, the agencies have asked retailers — including Amazon — to monitor their marketplaces to prevent fraud, and in particular counterfeit and defective products. And, since 2020, lawmakers from both parties have introduced bills to force e-commerce platforms to take more steps to verify the identity of sellers. Versions of the INFORM Consumers bill, as it’s called, have been introduced in 18 state legislatures, with the support of lobbyists representing Walmart and other big retailers. So far, only Arkansas, Walmart’s home state, has approved one. However, this year, a version of the law was included as a section of another bill approved in both chambers of Congress and which is now in the process of budget reconciliation. Amazon supported the bill after lawmakers noted the company’s concerns in the text. An Amazon representative told the Times that the company favors “a federal model that avoids imposing inconsistent obligations on sellers.”

Although Walmart has self-interested reasons to support the Consumer INFORM Act, it seems hard to argue with the claim that e-commerce platforms should review and approve companies that sell a high volume of products through them or be liable for accidents. , as physical stores normally are. However, an important element is missing from the bill: in addition to offering more clarity to customers, Amazon should be more accountable to sellers, who are also its customers, by offering them clearer avenues to challenge automated decisions and arbitration terms. more fair.

The automated processes that Amazon employs to manage the volume of its Marketplace will make mistakes; all algorithms do. They will also be manipulable; all algorithms are. For small business owners who depend on Amazon for a living and take on debt to grow, a penalty for error and unfair handling can be devastating. If new rules are implemented without clear avenues for appeal, it will encourage sellers to seek alternative methods that undermine the integrity of the marketplace that the law tries to create.

Amazon doesn’t want to hurt customers. On the contrary: almost everything on Amazon is optimized to please its customers. Unlike other retailers, many times the company does not even require the merchandise to be returned for a refund. Amazon did not invent outsourcing nor did it alone create the inequalities from which it benefits, just as Facebook and YouTube did not invent the lie, nor did Uber create the precariousness that leads many of its drivers to associate with it. But as Amazon streamlines some aspects of global exploitation, its growing monopoly power means more and more commerce operates on its terms. As the general public has come to discover with social networks, those conditions include high levels of opacity and impunity from the platforms.

The stories of injuries absorb us because they point to tangible damage: blindness and burns and broken bones. They take advantage of specific fears and offer particular solutions. Amazon has every interest in blaming the problems of your marketplace to third parties acting in bad faith. Also politicians. It’s hard to get voters excited about tougher measures against a company that most of them like and use frequently. It’s easier to blame that company’s failings on distant Chinese manufacturers; point to others, of color, who are already objects of animosity, rather than to a system that pertains to most American adults. But the possibility of an injury without compensation—a possibility that fulfillment center employees face far more frequently than customers—should not make us turn to Amazon for solutions, but rather should beg the question of whether that cheap and fast consumption is actually desirable.