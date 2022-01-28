What you don’t know about cocoa (and the environment)

In addition to physical well-being with the improvement of mood and taste, unique, the cocoa it also plays a fundamental role for the ecosystem and the environment.

The discovery

In fact, in addition to the chocolate consumed and used in every corner of the planet, researchers from the University of Göttingen in Germany have discovered numerous benefits ranging from cultivated plants to animals, from forests to farmers. In fact, the cocoa that grows in the shade of trees in Peru would guarantee greater protection of the tropical forest by favoring the presence of birds and bats, essential for the ecosystem because they feed on pathogenic insects, often harmful to humans. . As we read on Republic, this research was conducted on 12 farms in the northwestern corner of Peru where a higher wealth and abundance of bird populations was observed.

The importance of cocoa

Another evidence in favor of the researchers was the increase in insectivorous birds in the dry season compared to the rainy season as a demonstration that the crops provided important food support in times of drought. In short, three clues are proof: cocoa trees make a direct difference in the ecosystem chain: the more there are, the better. Bats protect us, for example, from cocoa parasites whose natural habitat is formed by warm and humid tropical belts with temperatures between 18 and 32 ° C.

It is no coincidence that plantations and trees grow well in the equatorial belt along the entire African belt which includes states such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana to get to Indonesia, where they are present in large quantities. Cocoa, then, is refractory to sunlight: it is for this reason that it is “protected” by trees such as banana trees, lemons, wood trees, with a very thick crown that prevents rays from penetrating if not in a minimum quantity that it does not harm the cocoa.

The effects on the harvest

The cultivation is spreading more and more in the tropical shaded areas, where it originated, with an estimated one thousand plants per hectare and a half that are able to produce up to 450 kg of beans per year. But the advantages are not over: as we read on Republic, an international study has shown that in the plantations of Sulawesi, Indonesia, the organic pesticide emitted by the plantations manages to save up to 31% of the crop which translates into a net gain of 520 dollars per hectare. Here are the various facets that cocoa produces for the ecosystem, providing a valid help to the real forest because it manages to protect the fauna.

However, it will take at least five years for the tree to start bearing fruit as soon as it is planted. From that moment on, for at least 30 years you can have the tasty fruits. Such long and time-extended times allow us to see this activity from another point of view, that is, as an ecological (as well as economic) alternative capable of recreating the forest and with a potential to replace livestock farming and cultivation of soybeans which, on the other hand, have a diametrically opposite effect.