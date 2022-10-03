What you don’t know about Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ relationship

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were careful not to talk too much about their relationship with the press, and the same can be said about their breakup, which they chose not to publicize too much. But despite not giving us detailed answers as to why they ultimately split, Gosling once gave a vague explanation, blaming his line of work. “When both people are in show business, it’s too much show business,” he told GQ. “It takes all the light, so nothing else can grow.”

There’s no denying that their careers took off in a big way when they were in a relationship, and the pressure that comes with that level of fame can’t always be a boon to a star’s personal life. McAdams was exploding after starring in hits like “Mean Girls,” “The Notebook,” and “The Wedding Crashers” back-to-back. Meanwhile, Gosling’s career skyrocketed after “The Notebook,” and he starred in blockbuster movies while dating McAdams.

Of course, there are also rumors about possible behind-the-scenes factors that could have put their relationship to bed. A source claimed to People that their courtship came to an end because Gosling allegedly had too much of a domineering personality. “Ryan is really controlling,” a source close to the couple revealed. “He has been running his life, including his career choices, and that can get old.”