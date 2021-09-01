what you hear in “Donda” is not Ariana Grande’s voice

In many, after listening to the new album by Kanye West titled “Donda”, they wondered if among the featuring present there was also one with Ariana Grande.

The question may arise spontaneously when listening to the title track of the album, in which there is a voice very similar to that of the pop star.

Listen for yourself!

Ariana herself took care of her alleged participation in the project, congratulating via Instagram stories with the artist who lent her voice in “Donda”: the singer Stalone. Ari also commented on a post showing her colleague recording the song. Click here to see it!

Furthermore, the name of Ariana Grande does not appear in the long list of artists who have collaborated on the new Kanye West album just released by the artist’s team. Among these, the names of Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and Kid Cudi.

ph: getty images