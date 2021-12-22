what you love most reveals who you are deep inside

With our sweets test you can find out who you really are by simply choosing the one you love the most. A simple and immediate way to get to know you better.

Those who love sweets know very well how choosing among the many available is definitely difficult. The desire, being able to do it, would in fact be to taste them all without exception. An option that is obviously not feasible and therefore leads to having to decide among the many possibilities.

From soft cakes, to pies, from pastry desserts to ice creams, every sweet preparation deserves to be tasted and this means having to make a choice until you better understand your preferences.

What not everyone knows, in fact, is that beyond one’s preferences, what one chooses to eat more often and therefore loves the most, can say a lot about a person’s personality and way of being.

Reason why, today, we will do a test on this category of food. In fact, it will be enough choose the one you love the most in order to get to know each other better and understand who you are deep inside. A nice, fun (and greedy) way to get more in tune with the truest part of us.

Sweets test: what you prefer the most reveals who you are deep inside

To perform this test, just choose from the images below, identifying which dessert you eat most often and with the greatest pleasure.

A single choice will be what it takes to get to know each other better and to understand who you are deep inside.

1 – The cake

If what you absolutely love most are cakes, you are a person who loves to live life enjoying it to the full and who has a habit of throwing himself into every possible situation. Lover of all that is beautiful, you like to surround yourself only with people who are in your ropes. And this, at times, can lead you to give up novelties that, although apparently uncomfortable, could offer you some important surprises.

At work you are a person who often appears distracted but who is also able to concentrate whenever needed. This often makes you unpredictable, especially about your performance. And for this reason you are always able to guarantee great surprises to those around you.

You always have a pleasant and relaxed relationship with others. And this even if you can sometimes get into discussions, especially when you touch on topics you care about in a particular way. In love, on the other hand, you are very romantic but much more reserved than you show with others. An aspect that gives you a certain charm but only if you don’t exaggerate. Working on it a little could make your relationships easier.

2 – The tart

Are you a lover of tart? Then you are a person who literally loves to bite into life. For you, every moment has an inestimable value and for this reason you always try to live every situation with the utmost concentration and at the best of your energies. An aspect that makes you surprisingly vital and able to appreciate aspects of life that others would not even notice.

Work must be a source of joy for you. If not you really struggle to put in your best effort. In fact, to make it you must be able to love what you do and this pushes you to always commit yourself to the best. Creative like few others, you obviously have a talent for anything that requires imagination and flexibility. Quality with which you perform at best.

Your friendships are always important and particularly heartfelt. In fact, you have a certain difficulty in making contact with people you don’t like or who you feel distant from your way of being. Again, however, you always keep an open mind, offering at least one chance to everyone. Which you also do in love, thus opening yourself up to many possibilities among which you are usually able to identify the one that suits you best.

3 – The pastries

If among the many possibilities you love pastries, you are a person who likes to vary and that in life he loves to have many experiences and then deepen only at a later time with those he feels most similar. Cheerful and carefree, sometimes you sin a little naivety but you are always able to solve any problems and get back on track.

Work is very important to you, especially if you are following the path to success. Then you are in fact so focused on yourself that you forget everything else. And that is definitely a point in your favor. What matters is learning to find your own balance.

As for the relationship with others, this is often formal and for this reason you often need to get to know each other before arriving at a real relationship. When you do, though, you are also able to build meaningful relationships. Which you can do even in love, provided you find someone who is able to give you your space.

4 – The ice cream

Do you like desserts but your favorite is always ice cream? You are certainly a person full of energy and with a great desire to do. Life is like an adventure for you which, as such, should be lived to the best of your ability. Which, among other things, you also know how to do well.

When you work, you always try to work hard but the truth is that you prefer to focus on your hobbies and whatever you feel is right for you. For this reason, sometimes, you may appear distracted or with your head elsewhere. Which is actually often true. Luckily, you also know when to stick to your goals. And when you do, you can easily get big hits.

Your relationship with other people is quite peaceful. You enjoy being with others but not always constantly. You have several laps between which you like to move according to your needs. An aspect that also has to do with love where you need to get to know the other person well before you understand what you really want. A really important aspect to work on in order to find the perfect balance and able to finally make you feel satisfied.

These personality tests should be considered a pastime to explore some sides of your personality but cannot in any way replace a valid and complete analysis from a psychological point of view.