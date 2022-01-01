What you (maybe) don’t know about lentils

Better a plate of lentils than a ham sandwich, says the saying. Could it be true? If from the point of view of taste everyone could give their own answer, as far as health is concerned, yes, it is true. Lentils are one of the healthiest and nutritious foods available, and scientists all agree on that. Warning: they are also healthy for the environment, as well as costing less than many other products. In short: promotion with flying colors for a legume that we have been dishing up on our plates for several millennia. Lentils are probably the first cooked food we know of: they are even mentioned in the Bible and there are recipes for soups, soups and salads that date back centuries and centuries ago. They are also a typical food of half the world, because they are eaten in Asia, Africa and Europe. Everywhere and always obtaining from the plate in a few spoons almost all the essential nutrients.

Best with cereals. Like all legumes, in fact, lentils are rich in proteins, more than cereals, fruits and vegetables. And these proteins contain all the essential amino acids for our body with the exception of a small group, the sulfur amino acids, which are abundant in cereals such as rice, wheat and corn. So just combine them with cereals, for example in a soup. There are also oligosaccharides that nourish the intestinal flora and keep it healthy. Latest discovery, they are rich in polyphenols, molecules that researchers began to study at the end of the last century and which have recently been indicated as important preventive factors for many diseases (the intake of many polyphenols leads to a reduction in the mortality rate. up to 30% compared to those who have a poor diet of these substances).