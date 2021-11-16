what you must never do with the dishwasher – Libero Quotidiano





Nobody can give up on the anymore dishwasher, the household appliance that saves the after lunches and after dinner of the Italians but be careful because if used in an incorrect way it can increase the costs in the bill. So just follow some very simple rules. First: choose a template equipped with energy saving programs. Obviously, the best are those in triple A class or higher classes (A +++, A ++, A +), which use lesser amounts of hot water, as reported the newspaper.





Second: avoid that it goes under stress and consequently consume more electricity. In this sense it must always be kept cleaned the filter and kept il salt level. Also it is necessary from time to time degrease the appliance. Third: you have to use the right washing programs and activate them in the time slots where you pay less for electricity. As a rule, washing at 45 degrees guarantees a good result but only if the dishes are not too encrusted and the dishwasher is not too loaded. Otherwise, higher temperatures must be used.





Finally, here are some details that may come in handy: if you can, don’t use the pre-wash, which only wastes water and electricity, start the dishwasher only when it is full but not overloaded and remember that you can forgo the drying and thus consume less energy.



