What you must see before it leaves the platforms

TOP New (and surprising) series that you should see as soon as possible

New (and surprising) series that you should see as soon as possible RECOMMENDATIONS The best short series to watch in a weekend marathon

October has become the month of horror and suspense movies. Halloween is already celebrated throughout the month and its theme usually captures the preferences of an audience that chooses what they want to see. But the carousel of series and movies that enter and leave the platforms does not stop, so it is time to taste various productions before they say “goodbye”.

Godzilla vs. Kong (Movistar, 10/20/22)

“As a child, these films fascinated me, but they also scared me a little, with all those monsters, that destruction and that violence,” he told METRPOLIAdam Wingard, director of the film in which the two most iconic bicharracos in the history of cinema finally face each other. The delayed confrontation was long in coming, but the result did not disappoint the fans of both titans, among other things because the production measured to the millimeter not only the appearance of Kong and Godzila, but also that of the poor humans (Alexander Skarsgrd, rebecca hall, Millie Bobby Brown…) that accompany them throughout the thunderous footage.

The Neverending Story (HBO Max, 10/22/22)

Michael Endeauthor of the book on which this film is based by the recently deceasedWolfgang Petersen I was “horrirzado” to see her. “What’s fancy is barely above the level of a run-of-the-mill nightclub,” she said. But the truth is that the film, which Ende wanted to “sink into Vesuvius”, has become a classic of the fantasy genre of the 80swith meritorious animatronic special effects, characters that have become embedded in the collective imagination (Fjur, the flying dragon-dog; Atreyu and his cavalry drama, The Childlike Empress, Bastian…) and a song, never ending storywhich is still playing, to the surprise of its interpreter, Limahl, who came to the audition hungover. You can subscribe to HBO Max here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Amazon Prime Video, 10/24/22)

The second film in the arcnida franchise with Tom Holland as the protagonist cunningly plays with the problems caused by the disappearance of half of the inhabitants of the Universe after the snap of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War . If the life of a teenager is already complicated, the fact that when the younger brother of your high school colleague comes back to life is a head taller than you and wants to take away your girlfriend does not make things any easier. If to that is added the bad luck parker and a bizarre trip through Europe, we have the most atypical film of the Trepamuros, with the plus of having Mysterio as the villain of the function, embodied by a Jake Gyllenhaal that removes the thorn of not having replaced Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 2. Amazon Prime Video subscription is available here.

Blow Up, A Midsummer Morning’s Wish (HBO Max, 10/25/22)

Thomas (David Hemmings) is a handsome and wealthy fashion photographer who one day captures a scene with his camera that later obsesses him. It is an image of a couple in the park and the woman’s face looks absolutely terrified. Zooming in on the photograph, Thomas notices a man with a gun behind some bushes, pointing it at the woman’s partner. Based on a tale of Julius Cortzarthe most famous film of michelangelo antonioni it remains the most enigmatic, marked by the eternal dilemma that what is real can be false while the truth can be hidden in deception. All this with a jane birkin beautiful and a poster that continues to decorate the walls of many university residences. Subscribe here to HBO Max.

Ghotham (Netflix, 10/31/22)

The series on the Batman universe “without Batman” lives a moment of vindication. Three years after the broadcast of its last episode, the production has seen how the pleasant sensations left by its fifth season have had a retroactive effect that make its first and hesitant steps more bearable. The feeling that too many plots coexist in its choral development has been mitigated, and the fight between the good led by Jim Gordon (ben mckenzie), Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee) or Bruce Wayne himself (David Mazouz) and evil embodied in El Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and Edward Nygma (CoryMichael Smith) is now seen with different eyes, with a laudatory word of mouth that has hooked new viewers.

As an Affiliate, METRPOLI earns income from qualifying purchases. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.