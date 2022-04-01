What you need to consider to start investing in the video game ecosystem

The video game market has had a great boom in recent years; Due to the general growth of the industry, several companies have started listing their shares on the stock exchange in their country.

In the video game ecosystem there are several sectors such as streaming, such as Twitch. Also in companies that develop the parts of video games such as Nvidia, Intel and others. In turn, development companies, video game marketplace, cloud gaming and others.

But, how can you get to invest in this market? There are three main ways in which this can be done. The first is by buying shares on trading platforms or on the stock market. At this time, according to the ranking presented by S&Q Part, the company that generated the most profits in 2021 was Sony, followed by Microsoft and Nintendo in third position.

According to Daniel Marsano, Chief Experience of Tyba, a Colombian platform that serves to invest, “in Tyba soon, investors will be able to invest in shares of the New York Stock Exchange and in Cryptocurrencies, in this exchange specific shares of the video game industry and additionally several ETFs”.

And it is that the sector is constantly growing and due to the pandemic this industry made a huge leap, especially in mobile games.

According to Juan José Moreno, Community Manager Latam Player for Riot Games, in the sector many companies have taken their product portfolio to another level “Companies like Riot Games are focused on entertainment, on listening to their audience, that is why innovation and portfolio diversification,” he explained.

The other option you have to invest is through ETFs, which are passively managed investment funds that work similarly to stocks. One of these is the Vaneck Vector Video Gaming and eSports ETF which focuses on companies involved in hardware and software development.

Finally, active management funds, which do not offer such a great risk, since they are invested in companies that are dedicated to technology, but not specifically in video games, for example Global Alliance Artificial Intelligence.