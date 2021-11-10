what you need to know about intermittent fasting 16-8, does it really work?

Those who want to lose weight and can’t wait, should know this 16-8 intermittent fasting: it will allow you to lose weight in no time.

With the weight scale we all have a relationship of hate And obsession. Among all the diets that we can find on the web this is spreading, predicts the much vaunted intermittent fasting. But let’s understand better what it is.

Sometimes diets follow the trail of the moment, many become real trends and the best rule to understand if a type of diet it can be effective and for us to do is to deepen and know everything that entails.

Is intermittent fasting 16-8 really as effective as they say?

The rule of this particular fast provides 16 hours to abstain from the consumption of food, in the 8 hours that precede this time slot, i 3 basic meals. This specific diet prompts you to burn fat and stem the sense of hunger, but it has one contraindication: it cannot be done by everyone.

The nutritionist biologist Valentina Fratoni points out that this is just one of the many intermittent fasts that are rampant. In fact, this diet comes after a long series of variants such asEat-Stop-Eat, who saw a full day fast each week, or diet 5: 2 that of fasting included 2 of 600 calories.

This method is only the last one we are talking about, in fact it leads to a fast weight loss and distances itself from the 5 canonical meals, since it includes 3, it also contemplates physical activity. Like all radical diets, we must do it very carefully and we must avoid trying it if we are not well physically.

In the range of hours where eating is allowed, the choice of meals is basically free, just be careful of sugars, alcohol, carbohydrates and fats.

Foods like lean proteins, whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

This particular diet includes customizations due to specific needs, it is crucial to choose a range in which to abstain from food.

What do we mean when we talk about fasting:

When we talk about fasting we do not intend to completely abstain from eating or drinking, in fact the expert points out that there are foods that can be consumed such as: coffee, green and black tea, multivitamin supplements. Even thewater with stimulants how coffee would help the effect of fasting by activating the stores of glucose and fatty acids.

For what concern solid food, low calorie foods such as lean meat, fish and egg white.

Contraindications

Weight loss may be short-lived. It is not recommended if we are in pregnancy, if we stay breastfeeding or if we have any pathologies ascertain. It is also not recommended for those who have food disorders, obviously. This regime could lead to states of agitation And swelling. It is always best to be followed and monitored by a doctor.