What you need to know about the crisis in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin’s determinations

Brussels — World leaders were on standby Wednesday to see if the Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an incursion of troops deeper into Ukrainian territory.

The Russian Parliament approved the use of military forces outside the country’s borders and Ukraine is surrounded by more than 150,000 Russian troops on three flanksso a major offensive didn’t seem too far off.

The United States and several European allies accuse Moscow of having crossed a red line by formalizing the military deployment in regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists. The Ukrainian authorities, after projecting calm for several weeks, were showing growing unease.

Here is what you need to know at the moment about the crisis in Eastern Europe:

Putin honors fallen soldiers in Moscow

Russia on Wednesday marked Defender of the Fatherland Day, a major holiday in the country. On the edge of Moscow’s Red Square, soldiers laid flowers on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as Putin honored the memory of fallen soldiers in past wars.

Putin harangued Russian nationalism on Monday with a fiery speech in which he asserted that Ukraine had no cause to exist as a sovereign country. On Wednesday, at the ceremony on the national day, he said that Russia will continue to modernize its armed forces “in order to increase their effectiveness and provide them with the most advanced technology equipment.”

The head of the rebel government in Donetsk, one of Ukraine’s breakaway areas, issued a statement commemorating the Russian holiday and thanking Putin for recognizing the region’s independence.

“Our state has been at war for almost eight years, from all directions: military, informational, ideological, economic,” said Denis Pushilin.

What is happening in Ukraine?

The Ukrainian government advised its citizens to avoid trips to Russia, and asked that those who are in that country leave immediately.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled some of the country’s military reservists as the threat of an all-out invasion mounted.

“We need to quickly increase the personnel of the Ukrainian Army and other military organizations,” said the president.

The director of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, called for the declaration of a state of emergency, subject to parliamentary approval.

Danilov called for more protection of public facilities, restrictions on the movement of citizens and greater checks on transport and documents.

Kiev reported 29 shellings on Ukraine’s eastern border on Wednesday morning, an area where rebels have controlled wide swaths since an incursion by Russian forces in 2014. Separatists said shelling from the Ukrainian side had increased.

When will the West impose more sanctions?

The Ukrainian forces can in no way compete with the Russian ones, so Kiev is counting on the West to respond forcefully, but with sanctions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared on Wednesday via Twitter that the West must severely punish Putin and without further delay: “You have to hit his economy and his minions. You have to hit it hard and you have to hit it right now”.

The West insists that it already sent an emphatic message to Putin on Tuesday with a first round of sanctions, and that if Russian troops push deeper into Ukraine, there will be more severe measures.

“This is the toughest sanctions package we have ever imposed on Russia”declared the British foreign secretary, referring to sanctions against banks that finance the Russian armed forces and oligarchs.

“But they will be increased if we see a full invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

It is expected that soon the European Union impose similar sanctions, which will cover members of the lower house of the Russian parliament and make it more difficult for Russia to raise financing or access EU capital markets.

The US measures announced Tuesday target Russian civilian leaders and two Russian banks, considered particularly close to the Kremlin and the Russian military, for a total of more than $80 billion in assets.

Who is on Russia’s side in this conflict?

Russia is not alone. China is supporting it and even accusing the United States of having provoked the crisis.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying denounced that Washington “continues to send weapons to Ukraine, sowing fear and panic and even inventing the threat of war.”

He said that China has asked all parties to respect each other’s legitimate security concerns.

Earlier, Moscow and Beijing issued a joint statement supporting Russian objections to NATO having Ukraine and other former Soviet republics as members, and backing Chinese claims that Taiwan is its territory.

Russia, for its part, accused the United Nations secretary-general of being biased.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “was under pressure from the West and the other day he made some statements about what is happening in eastern Ukraine that does not correspond to his status and his interests. powers”.