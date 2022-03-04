What You Need to Know Before the Bulls and Blackhawks Games This Weekend – NBC Chicago

Before the Chicago Bulls take the court and the Chicago Blackhawks hit the ice this weekend, you’ll want to know about the COVID-19 policy changes at the United Center.

As Chicago lifts the city’s indoor mask and proof of vaccine mandates, the United Center has announced plans to relax some, but not all, measures for fans.

This is what you should know:

Do you still need to show proof of COVID vaccination?

Going forward, the United Center will continue to require all attendees to provide proof of vaccination, but will now provide the option to show a negative COVID test result in order to enter the venue.

Previously, the United Center required proof of vaccination for admission and would not accept a negative test.

Are you still required to wear a face mask?

Masks are now optional at games and events at the United Center, however the venue still says they are “recommended.”

Have the new guides already started?

The updated guidelines will take effect for Blackhawks fans on Thursday for their matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, and for Bulls fans on Friday for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Blackhawks will rest Friday and go on the road Saturday to face the Philadelphia Flyers. On Sunday, the team will return to the United Center to play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After resting Saturday and Sunday, the Bulls will be in Philadelphia for their matchup against the 76ers on Monday.

The Bulls play eight of the remaining 21 regular-season games at home and hope to host the playoffs at the United Center in the spring.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks play 14 of the remaining 28 regular-season games at home, but don’t have those same playoff hopes.

Are there other notable COVID protocols?

Although they haven’t drastically changed, the United Center will continue to do all ticket checks and payments in a contactless format.

The venue has also improved cleaning standards, including sanitizing equipment, increasing cleaning frequency and adding more sanitation stations.