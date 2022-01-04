what you see are not stars, but black holes

At first glance it may seem like a “trivial” astronomical image of a night sky, covered with stars. In reality, its nature is much more complex and it took many years to arrive at such an incredible result: here it is. the most detailed map of black holes never achieved at low frequencies.

To add further awe to this image we will tell you that these are not just any black holes, but every bright dot you see is a supermassive black hole currently active, devouring and filling up with stellar material at the center of its own galaxy. Each of them is millions of light years away from us, and from this small portion there are over 25 thousand.

As anticipated at the beginning, it is the most detailed map of black holes ever obtained to date, obtained by studying ultra-low radio frequencies. Its elaboration was completed about a year ago, in the first months of 2021, and it took several years of study and the use of the LOw Frequency ARray (LOFAR). It is a complex interferometric network made up of about 20,000 radio antennas, distributed in 52 locations throughout Europe.

“This is the result of many years of working on incredibly difficult data“explained astronomer Francesco de Gasperin of the University of Hamburg in Germany.”We literally had to invent new methods of converting radio signals into images of the sky“. To overcome all the adversities of the detections (such as atmospheric interference, that of stellar gases, etc.), the scientists used some supercomputers capable of correcting the interference ionospheric every four seconds.

The research was published in Astronomy and Astrophysics last April 2021, opening the door for even more in-depth studies: over 1 million low-frequency radio spectra are waiting to be analyzed, which include not only black holes, but also clusters. of galaxies, active nuclei and other fields of research.

This experiment represents a unique attempt to explore the ultra-low frequency sky, and the results appear to be highly promising. If the world of these dark cosmic monsters fascinates you, here you can find out when the first black holes were formed.