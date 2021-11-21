what you see in the image indicates how stressed you are

New test, what do you see in the picture and how stressed are you? The answer may make you discover things in your life.

Things and images are often there, in their objectivity or in their essence, but us then depending on our “view“We see each other or we find something that projects our inner aspect, our suffering or our expectation.

The new test offers you an image that has various elements inside it: what is the first thing that leaps to your eye? The answer may tell you how stressed you are right now.

Test, what do you see? The answer may tell you how stressed you are

The image, Sci-Fi themed, stars a cave, a flying saucer and an alien; what struck you most at first glance could reveal how stressed you are at this moment in your life.

Obviously, the answers have no scientific basis and are mere suggestions, but they could really lead you to one much deeper reflection with yourself.

If the first thing you noticed in the image was the cave, you should be a person quiet and thoughtful, a character that leads you to stress very little. You face your daily life with so much lightheartedness, leaving negative events away and always aiming for the light at the end of the tunnel.

Conversely, if you hit the flying saucer probably you have reached the limit and you can’t take it anymore. You want to change your life to live more peacefully, although at the moment it seems that this is difficult for you. Enjoying the moment and slowing down a bit might be a good place to start.

Lastly, if you saw it first the alien, you are a person who knows how to manage stress perfectly, recognizing the limit and, once tapping, managing to pull the plug.