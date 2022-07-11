what you should do before traveling abroad

This winter prepare your holidays in an informed way with the Traveler’s Medicine Program of Clínica Alemana.

If you go to Travel abroad It is key that you know how to prepare yourself in terms of

vaccines Y Medical treatments that you may need. Especially if you plan to go from vacations to tropical areas with risk of infections transmitted by mosquitoes –dengue, malaria– or unsanitary areas or hygienic.

“Although it is important to protect yourself from diseases that have not yet been eradicated in certain countries, this must be done with the advice of experts, who will analyze each particular case and deliver personalized prevention measures,” explains the expert. Doctor Thomas Weitzel, specialist in tropical medicine in charge of the Clinic’s Travel Medicine Program.

It is best to consult 4 or 5 weeks before traveling, especially if you are going to be within Latin America or if you visit the Southeast Asian either Africa. This is because there are diseases that are related to the climate, the geographical situation and environmental sanitation.

Vaccines needed to travel

Always check what are the vaccinations and pre-trip exams that you must have to take care of yourself in the destination to which you are going. It is also relevant, says Dr. Thomas Weitzel, “consult to know the risks in the places visited and consider measures to reduce these risks.”

There are countries that require vaccination to enter its territory. The recommendation is to check the itinerary of countries visited and stopovers between flights, since certain vaccines such as

yellow feverpolio, or meningococcus, may be required.

The most relevant vaccines, considering the frequent destinations at this time, are:

Hepatitis A.

Typhoid fever.

Yellow fever.

Hepatitis B.

Rage.

“It is important to note that some of them require multiple doses separated by periods of several weeks,” says the specialist. You can find them in our vaccination center.

Also keep in mind that there are diseases – such as dengue, Zika and malaria – for which there are no vaccines. In those cases you should prevent with the use of repellents effective or

medicines.

Covid-19 protocol to travel

The Covid-19 pandemic continues its course and they continue to be active health protocols, both within Chile and abroad. These are constantly updated, so it is necessary to check when planning the trip and also before leaving.

The suggestion is to follow the protective measures against Covid-19 recommended during the trip in airports, airlines, cruises and others, as well as when entering and traveling through the destination countries. Remember that each company and place has its guidelines.

