What you should know about a conversion to HID lights in your car

HID conversion kit will upgrade to the same lighting system which is seen in vehicles such as BMW, Lexus or Porsche. This modification is a revolutionary concept in automotive lighting that provides 3 times more light on the road than traditional halogen lights.

How do HID light kits work?

Each HID light uses a tube of xenon gas and a smaller amount of other noble gases which are placed between two high voltage electrodes. When these electrodes are activated, it begins to emit a bright blue or white light. These are used to regulate the flow of electricity providing a high intensity headlamp that will never fluctuate.

HID conversion kits use internal ignition technology which is almost similar to other products that are made in Germany. These kits come with two ballasts to fit your car’s headlights and if you buy a cheaper one it will only contain one, one HID bulb and one ballast.

Is HID conversion better than halogen light?

The bulb would be a brighter, whiter light, extending meters in front of the car, ensuring greater clarity of vision compared to halogen lighting systems and making driving less tiring in the evening and in the morning. night and is therefore considered safer

Once you have driven with HID conversion kityou would never want to drive a car with other dirty and dim yellow halogen headlights.

It is 300% brighter than the average 60-watt equivalent halogen lighting. It has a daylight color temperature of 6000k and it also has a lifespan of 3000 hours, and it comes with high quality kits and would consume only 35 watts which would be easy to install, plug and play. They also have waterproof connections for external uses as well and are fully EM shielded magnetically so no interference occurs with on-board electronics.

These HID conversion kits are completely suitable for use in low and high beam applications and is completely unlike any other system on the market.

