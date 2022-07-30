What you should know about Spanish regulations to facilitate the hiring of foreigners

Making hiring in countries of origin easier and regularizing the situation of those who are already in Spain are the goals of regulatory reform approved this Tuesday by the Spanish Government.

Many of the nearly half a million irregular immigrants that some organizations estimate to be in Spain come from Latin America.

But the labor market in Spain needs these workers from outside the European Union (EU) arrive in the country and work there in a “regular, orderly and safe” way, in the words of the Spanish Minister of Migration, José Luis Escrivá.

REGULARIZE THOSE WHO ARE ALREADY IN SPAIN

The Spanish law on Immigration dates from 2011, so many procedures are, as the minister acknowledged at a press conference in Madrid, “slow and inadequate” for current needsthereby contributing to irregularity and the underground economy.

Currently it takes an average of nine months for a residence and work permit.

The Spanish Government chose not to reform the law, but only its regulations, approving an update through a decree, without the need for a longer parliamentary procedure.

To facilitate the incorporation into the labor market of immigrants who are already in Spain, the reform updates the figures of employment, social and family roots, with simpler requirements.

In addition to introducing novelties such as “rooting for training”, which will allow immigrants who have been in Spain for two years to can be trained in “particularly deficient” professions.

Those who are included in this figure will have a provisional authorization for one year, extendable to another, to carry out training for employment and then may request residence and work authorization for two years if they present a contract.

In addition, to favor the permanence of foreign students, it will be allowed to combine training with work as long as they do not exceed thirty hours per week.

Escrivá pointed out that this eliminates the “anomaly” that made it very difficult for them to join the labor market after finishing their studies.

Some 50,000 students from outside the EU are enrolled in Spainsome with highly qualified profiles.

Another novelty is that requirements are relaxed so that foreigners can obtain a permit to work on their own in Spain, something so complex now that in 2021 only 285 achieved it.

CONTRACTS IN ORIGIN

In addition to regularizing those who are already in Spain, another objective is to facilitate hiring in countries of origin.

To do this, a catalog of works that are difficult to cover by Spaniards is updated, which last year resulted in just over a hundred contracts in this way, because now it is practically limited to sailors and sports trainers.

Spain needs telemarketers, software developers, delivery vehicle drivers or commercial representatives, according to the approved reform.

Reform simplifies procedures of the so-called circular migrationin which the worker returns to his country at the end of the contract, to grant permits for four years that allow him to work nine months a year in Spain.

The minister ruled out an estimate of how many workers will be able to leave the submerged economy with this reform, assuring that it is not the objective, but to modernize the entire system.

Escrivá had previously warned that a massive regularization is not sought, since in Europe there has been none since 2008 because the European Pact on Emigration and Asylum prevents it.

Most of the immigrants in an irregular situation in Spain, seven out of ten, come from Latin America, according to a report by the Fundación Por Causa, which calculates that between 475,000 and 514,000 “without papers” reside in the country, with data from 2020.

Unions and immigrant support organizations had requested that the reform go beyond the labor market and advance the rights of these people, with more measures for family reunification and to facilitate access to employment for applicants for international protection such as asylum.

Their demand is that those who come in an orderly manner from other countries be seen as citizens with all rights, not just as labor for jobs that the Spanish do not want.