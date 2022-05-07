what you should know at this time of the pandemic

Subvariant of omicron is the dominant one in the US, according to the CDC 1:49

<br />

(CNN Spanish) – Since the pandemic began, several variants of the new coronavirus have appeared. Currently, omicron and its subvariants are the ones of concern in the United States and South Africa after the increase in infections.

Dr. Elmer Huerta, a public health specialist, explains what the omicron subvariants are and the possible impact at this time of the pandemic.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

In recent weeks, an increase in cases of covid-19 has been documented in the United States and South Africa, a country that would be in its fifth wave of infection. But what do the US and South African cases have in common?

The answer is that both events are consequences of infection by members of the family of subvariants of the new coronavirus called BA or omicron. Today we will see what they are and what is their possible impact on the pandemic.

History of the start of the pandemic

But first, a little history.

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was quickly identified that the new coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, was the causative agent of infections and its genome was pesto on the internet by Chinese researchers, on January 11, 2020, an action that helped scientists around the world develop vaccines.

Knowing that this original or wild virus was an RNA virus – known for its mutation potential – many scientists feared that the new coronavirus could begin to mutate rapidly. However, many other scientists maintained that coronaviruses -despite being an RNA virus- had a low capacity for mutation.

The reality showed that the former were right: the virus began to mutate.

As we heard in the episode of July 1, 2020, the first documented mutation of the virus was the so-called G614D, which appeared in the virus spike and was discovered in the first half of 2020, first in Europe and then in the United States. Joined. It was postulated that this mutation could increase the infectious capacity of the virus.

Subsequently, we got used to hearing about new mutations, perhaps being, as we heard in the episode of January 5, 2021, the announcement of the alpha variant in the UK at the end of December 2020, which started the long list of variants that have gone around the world.

During 2021, multiple variants were discovered, which, by decision of the World Health Organization, were baptized with the letters of the Greek alphabet. Thus, we have had the beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, lambda and mu variants among others.

Until November 24, 2021, when the South African Minister of Health announced to the world that a new variant had been identified, baptized BA.1.

The arrival of omicron

In less than 48 hours, the WHO declared it a variant of concern and gave it a Greek name, assigning it the letter omicron, while describing two other subvariants, BA.2 and BA.3, encompassing them as the omicron family.

And this is where the story of variants takes an unforeseen course.

This is because the genomic analysis of the ómicron BA.1 variant revealed that it was not –as expected– a direct descendant of the delta variant, which was the last link of the previous variants, but rather that ómicron came from an evolutionary line completely different from the new coronavirus.

This fact is essential to understand the behavior of the BA subvariants, which is characterized by its enormous capacity for contagion and its ability to evade neutralizing antibodies produced by vaccination or natural disease.

So far, the members of the BA family are BA.1 or omicron, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1.

Cases of covid-19 increase in the US

Now let’s see what is happening in the United States, a country in which cases of covid-19 have increased by more than 50% in the states of Washington, Mississippi, Georgia, Maine, Hawaii, South Dakota, Nevada and Montana.

In New York City, more than 25% of the population lives in an area with high levels of covid-19, which – according to the CDC criteria – would force the resumption of the use of masks. For its part, hospitalizations in the country during the first week of May have increased by 10% compared to the previous week.

As of this writing, the BA.2 variant is dominant in the United States, accounting for 62% of covid-19 cases, down from 70% the previous week.

But that is not the only variant. In recent weeks, the BA.2.12.1 variant, first identified in early April, has been found to spread 25% faster than the BA.2 variant and already causes 37% of cases of covid-19 in the United States and is expected to become the dominant variant in the coming weeks.

The other subvariants of ómicron

But what about the other BA variants?

Well, in South Africa, the BA.4 and BA.5 variants are causing a fifth wave in that country, accounting for 60% of covid-19 cases at the end of April.

Those variants are spreading to other parts of the world, for example, BA.4 has been found in 15 countries and 10 US states, and BA.5 is in 13 countries and 5 US states.

For its part, the BA.2.12.1 variant has already been found in 22 countries, although as we mentioned, most of the cases are in the United States.

The behavior of omicron variants

And what is known about the behavior of the BA variants?

It is very interesting to know that in addition to the fact that each of the BA variants is more contagious than the previous one, it has also been seen that they are capable of evading the neutralizing antibodies that are produced in response to vaccines or natural infection.

In this regard, a recent pre-publication by Chinese researchers found that having had a previous infection with the omicron or BA.1 variant does not provide complete protection against infection with the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

After pitting these BA.4 and BA.5 variants against neutralizing antibodies from vaccinated and unvaccinated people with a history of having had omicron infection, it was found that antibodies from unvaccinated people who had passed omicron infection neutralized seven times less than the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

On the other hand, the antibodies of vaccinated and convalescent people of ómicron, neutralized three times less BA.4 and BA.5

The authors conclude that omicron infection is “not a good vaccine” and people should not be confident that having already had an omicron infection, they will be protected from a new infection, especially if they are not vaccinated.

In summary, and analyzing what happened with what happened with the BA.1 or ómicron variants and BA.2, it is possible that variants BA.4, BA.5, and perhaps BA.2.12.1 could cause new waves of infection in the world, so vaccination is essential to avoid the damage they can cause, especially in susceptible, vulnerable people.

Do you have questions about the coronavirus?

Send me your questions on Twitter, we’ll try to answer them in our next episodes. you can find me at @DrHuerta.

If you find this podcast useful, be sure to subscribe to get the latest episode on your account. Help others find it by rating and reviewing it on your favorite podcast app.

And for the most up-to-date information you can always head to CNNEspanol.com. Thanks for your attention.