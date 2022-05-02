What You Should Know – NBC New York (47)

New York City raised its COVID-19 alert level to medium on Monday following a spike in cases topping a rate of 200 per 100,000 people in all five boroughs, health officials said. It’s the first time the Health Department has adjusted that level since the new system debuted under Mayor Eric Adams earlier this year.

No new COVID protocols will be implemented (or re-implemented) at this time, but if the alert level reaches a high level, the highest of three set by health officials, the city will consider requiring mask wearing at all public spaces closed again.

For now, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan says New Yorkers should exercise more caution than they have in recent weeks, and those who are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID, for whatever reason, to consider avoiding crowds, indoor gatherings, and other higher-risk situations.

The city continues to recommend that all New Yorkers, vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in public places, as the highly contagious subvariants of Omicron continue to spread throughout the city, the state, and much of the world.

“The next few weeks will be critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to a low-risk level so we can more safely enjoy our spring,” Vasan said. “And remember, the steps you take to protect yourself also protect others, especially those most vulnerable. As a city, we have the tools we need to beat this virus. As New Yorkers, we are in this together. By incorporating these steps into our daily life, we can continue to take care of each other and ourselves.

Learn more about NYC’s COVID alert level system here.