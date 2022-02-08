what you will have to do to see red light videos – Libero Quotidiano





From now on, porn sites will be banned for minors. The squeeze on users comes from the United Kingdom, where the initiative was already in the works but then withdrawn by previous Tory governments. Today, however, the formalization in the renewed text of the British law on online safety has arrived, the Online Safety Bill. To introduce him to the cabinet of Boris Johnson which has provided very high fines for non-compliant parties.





For those who fail to comply with the age certification, there will be penalties of up to 10 percent of the total sum of their global revenues. Verification will go done through Internet certification age by subjects and ad hoc third party sites. Another method to verify users could be entering the credit card details of those who want to access.





In addition to those who proposed the change of pace, the decision found the support of everyone: from political parties to associations active for the protection of children, which have been calling for this change for some time. Several researches recently conducted have in fact shown how pornographic videos are widely used by very young people aged between 11 and 13 years. Yet, hand in hand, there is no shortage of fears about possible violations e “privacy” intrusions by adult individuals.



