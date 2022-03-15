What you’ll miss if the public health emergency ends now

As the coronavirus relinquishes its deadly grip on the United States and the pandemic rules that govern daily life fade away, is it time to declare an end to the national public health emergency?

More than a third of Americans think so, polls show. So do dozens of Republican members of Congress, who have called on President Biden to “relax” the emergency declaration “so our country can get back to normal.”

After two years with nearly 80 million US infections and nearly a million deaths from COVID-19, the desire to move on is understandable. But experts warn that ending the health emergency now would leave Americans in a vulnerable position if a new variant were to cause another spike and officials lack the legal authority to respond.

It would also end the Food and Drug Administration’s power to expedite the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments. Furthermore, it would deprive many Americans of benefits they take for granted, including the ability to get those items for free.

“People want to get back to normal, but you have to be careful what you wish for,” said Lawrence Gostin of Georgetown University, an expert in public health law. “This will be a whole new world.”

The public health emergency was first declared by Alex Azar, then Secretary of Health and Human Services, on January 31, 2020. Since then, it has been renewed every 90 days to preserve a wide range of measures used by Washington and states to combat the pandemic. It will be considered again on April 15.

The emergency declaration is the main legal pillar of the US pandemic response. Even as new infections and deaths decline sharply, Biden hinted in his State of the Union address that he was not ready to let it go.

“We will never simply accept living with COVID-19; We will continue to fight the virus as we do with other diseases,” the president said. “And because this virus mutates and spreads, we have to be on guard.”

Seventy-six Republican lawmakers want more details, and they want them by Tuesday. “It is time for your administration to abandon the domineering and authoritarian approach and show the country that the COVID-19 emergency is over,” they wrote in a scathing letter to the president and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

His impatience is evident in opinion polls. At the end of February, 58% of Americans agreed that controlling the coronavirus should remain a priority, “even if it means having some restrictions on normal activities.” But 38% in an ABC News-Washington Post poll felt that “having no restrictions on normal activities” was more important.

The pandemic has forced the federal and state governments to deviate from business as usual in countless ways, and the declaration of a public health emergency makes it possible. It allows the FDA to grant emergency use authorization to new drugs and devices, and lets the federal government foot the bill for their use or requires insurers to cover them without copays. It also gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the authority to require the use of face coverings on planes, trains, and other types of public transportation.

A sign at Los Angeles International Airport advises travelers to wear a mask or other face covering. (Al-Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Federal recognition of a health emergency paved the way for governors to make their own declarations. That gave them the authority to issue stay-at-home orders, implement mask and vaccine mandates, and protect residents facing eviction because they fell behind on rent or mortgage, to name a few examples.

Washington’s action also provided governors with legal and political cover and, at times, federal resources to do their bidding.

The federal government’s $19.3 billion program to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines builds on the powers made possible by the declaration of a public health emergency. The use of military and government resources to distribute the injections and other drugs does as well. And without the declaration, a president would face legal challenges invoking the Defense Production Act to essentially force companies to make personal protective equipment and other pandemic necessities.

Other extraordinary pandemic measures were less obvious to the public. Because of the emergency declaration, Washington was able to give states a great deal of leeway in how they spent the federal funds they received for public health; that way, they could transfer money and labor from other programs as needed, to combat the coronavirus.

Beyond that, the emergency declaration made it easier for health care providers to practice in states where they were not formally licensed. And it gave doctors, nurses and hospitals working in extraordinary pandemic circumstances some protections from lawsuits over care provided to COVID-19 patients.

The use of telemedicine expanded for patients across the board, and insurers that refused to pay for it, or did so at a deep discount, were ordered to treat these virtual visits as if they had taken place in the office from a doctor.

Dr. Vibin Roy speaks with a patient during an online primary care consultation conducted from his home in Keller, Texas, last year. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

The legal foundations for virtually all of these extraordinary measures were in the federal declaration of a public health emergency, or in the state declarations that stemmed from it.

“It’s just a couple of sentences,” said Andy Baker-White, legal counsel for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. But its impact is wide-ranging, as long as it’s in place, he added.

The declaration also limits the duration of these measures. Virtually all pandemic programs authorized and funded by Congress will end when the health emergency expires, or after a specified period after that milestone. “Once the emergency is over, the free lunch is over,” Gostin said.

In fact, Americans have come to think that anything medical related to COVID-19 — vaccines, tests, medications — can be obtained on demand and at no cost, he added. But without the emergency declaration, a vaccine dose or Paxlovid treatment could result in a hefty bill.

The impact would fall most heavily on those least able to pay the bill, experts anticipated. Tribal health services, which rely heavily on funding and powers granted by the federal government, would feel it first. And rural populations, where COVID-19 hit hard, could see their already struggling hospitals lose the emergency income they now depend on to keep their doors open.

Under Biden’s new “Test for Treatments” plan, Americans will need continued access to testing that incurs no out-of-pocket costs, Gostin said. If they suddenly start billing, “there would be a plummeting testing rate in the United States, and it would fall the most in poor communities, which are most at risk from COVID,” he added.

Rapid home COVID-19 test kits given out for free in Chelsea, Massachusetts (Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

Low-income communities are also likely to bear the brunt of a key change in Medicaid, the health insurance program for low-income and disabled Americans.

In the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act, signed into law in March 2020, Congress increased the federal government’s contributions to states’ Medicaid spending by 6.2% during the pandemic emergency. But the additional funding came with one condition: For the duration of the pandemic emergency, states that accepted it were prohibited from disenrolling virtually anyone covered by the program.

This small print had a big effect. In many states, a small increase in income or a change in status will cause a Medicaid recipient and their dependents to be removed from the rolls, even if the change is only temporary. The Families First Act reduced this churn, ensuring that eligible Americans remain insured during the pandemic.

The law has been a boon to children, whose Medicaid enrollment grew by more than 11% in the past two years. Today, more than half of all minors in the US are covered by these programs.

But that won’t last. Several states are already planning their return to standard practices when the health emergency is over. In addition to enforcing pre-pandemic income limits, many will require all beneficiaries to re-enroll, a paperwork demand that will cause some low-income families to lose coverage.

Nearly 13 million Americans would be without health insurance if the emergency declaration ends in mid-April, according to an analysis by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute. And the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute estimates that in the first year after the end of the health emergency, at least 6.7 million kids “are at very high risk of being uninsured.”

