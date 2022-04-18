What Zendaya and her character in Euphoria have in common

Since euphoria reached the screen hbo max It became a worldwide phenomenon. The series soon won the affection of the audience and not only teenagers, but also adults who were fascinated by its plot.

In addition to having an engaging story, fiction is also surprising for its direction and for all the artistic elements used when filming a scene. The main actress of this series is, of course, Zendaya.

After being part of Disney, the actress was encouraged to break out of the mold and take on challenging characters. In this way, it was like rue came into his life. Since 2019, the interpreter has been in charge of putting herself in the shoes of a teenager with addiction problems.

Euphoria: the similarities between Zendaya and Rue

Naked eye, Zendaya Y rue they have no similarities. While the actress stands out for being low-profile and for not having starred in any scandal, her character in euphoria it is the opposite. She is a drug-addicted teenager who has no interest in getting clean.

Related news

However, according to the artist’s own statements, there are similarities between her and the character she plays in hbo max. “Rue is obviously very different from me, but there is something that feels like home”, started saying. “I’m sure you can relate, but that feeling when a character feels like they’re your sister or your best friend. I care about Rue like she’s someone in my life. And I just want her to be okay,” she added.

In addition, Zendaya also feels that her life could have ended like Rue’s. and for her that is another connection with the main character. Although the actress is on the right track, it has happened several times that child stars had a difficult life marked by drugs.

Let us remember that the interpreter began her career at a very young age, when she joined the cast of a series of Disney. It was about shake it upwhere he shared the leading role with the actress Bella Thorne.

There are several stars who began their profession as children and who later experienced very complicated personal moments. In the list we can find Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato and Macaulay Culkin. “In many ways, I feel like Rue is just me in another version of my life or a different way my life could have been”, commented the actress.

What do you think about these similarities?

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!