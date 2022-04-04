WhatApp backup is becoming more and more important for an obvious reason

Related news

It took me a long time to start using WhatsApp, something strange given that in Spain it is almost a religion and, above all, given my job. Perhaps because of him I was used to having permanent connectivity and the idea of ​​asynchronous communication, like email, was more comfortable for me than instant messages.

Despite that, when I started using it I realized that I managed a lot of information in the chats, from photos of my nephews and nephews that I wouldn’t want to lose to data with my friends and family, comments, questions, dates, etc.

Changing mobile every week

Unlike normal people, who change their mobile at most once a year, my job forced me to change my mobile almost every week. That involved a considerable amount of time and, of course, backing up the WhatsApp chat to import it.

This is the last thing I did because from the time I started to install applications and their configuration until I finished, hours passed, and in that time there were new chats.

Many friends, and even my father, asked me why I kept the information, why I didn’t start from scratch. The truth is that it could have done it, at the cost of losing certain data, budgets and others.

It is increasingly necessary to copy WhatsApp data

What happened to me a few years ago has become common. WhatsApp is being used more and more for work, and there are many conversations with managers of technology firms that I have through this medium.

In addition, even if someone has a much less technological job, they are not exempt from this interaction. Request a quote from a plumber, electrician or bricklayer, make an appointment to see the car you want to buy, receive information and send it to contract a service… everything is already done by WhatsApp.

I’m not saying that it’s not possible to do all of that over the phone, or in person, but obviously the comfort of the parties affects those decisions.

That is why many people no longer want to lose their WhatsApp data, and the backup when changing mobiles becomes relevant, which in turn causes us to need more internal memory. My backup is rarely below 10GB in size.

WhatsApp needs to improve this feature

If WhatsApp worked like Telegram there would be no problem since the information would be in the cloud and we would only have to identify ourselves in a new device, as happens with email or with Amazon when buying.

However, WhatsApp’s own design prevents this, but hopefully sooner rather than later the company decides to improve data management in the cloud. Especially as more people are going to get angry when they see that they have lost data for not making the backup, or see that they cannot access certain files that they had in chats from a long time ago despite having made the copy.

I don’t think this is going to be something so important, at least for the moment, that people will migrate platforms, but if we add this to the adoption of other platforms like Discord by the youngest, it is possible that WhatsApp will have More incentives than we think to improve your platform.

