ARMANI White went viral in 2022 after the release of his song Billie Eilish.

Soon after the track was deleted, it became a popular TikTok trend and now users want to know how to participate.

What’s Armani White’s ‘Billie Eilish’ TikTok Trending?

Since its release in March 2022, Armani White’s song has been used on TikTok in over 618,000 videos.

The line from the particular song that went viral is: “Glock back, big T-shirt, Billie Eilish. »

Although many may not understand the importance of the line with the trend, much of its popularity has to do with music.

In the videos, people are seen taking off a loose hoodie or t-shirt and switching to sexier outfits once the beat drops.

Who is Armani Blanc?

White is an aspiring rapper from West Philadelphia who has released several songs over the years.

Her biggest hit to date is arguably Billie Eilish, which has since been streamed over 52 million times.

In August 2022, he also dropped the song Diamond Dallas.

When not in the studio, he can often be found posting about his life and upcoming songs on Instagram to over 120,000 followers.

What did Armani White say about the trend?

Shortly after his song went viral, White sat down with the New York Post to discuss the trend and the success he’s had since its release.

“I mean, honestly, I think Billie Eilish’s style is what the song is about, but it’s also the character that Billie Eilish’s music portrays,” White told the outlet.

“I feel like it’s kind of identical to what I like to portray in my own music. »

2

The seven-time Grammy winner is arguably best known for her unique musical style and loose clothing.

Thanks to her viral fame, White was able to secure a record deal with Def Jam Records, a popular label behind several stars including LL Cool J, Jay-Z and Kanye West.

“It’s a blessing to deal with people who believe in me and people who understand the culture,” White added.

“They understand who I am, who I’m trying to be…and so I think that’s super important. And especially doing it with a really prestigious label like Def Jam… I mean, Def Jam obviously just built some of the biggest names in hip-hop from the beginning.

The New York Post notes that White is working on her debut EP, but it’s unclear when it will be released.