Business

what’s behind it. “AstraZeneca ad bomb, a hidden” truth “? – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

AstraZeneca

They are discussing the latest statements by Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca. “The low diffusion of our vaccine – were his words released to the Bbccould explain the current increase in Covid infections in Europe“. According to Soriot, people who have received AstraZeneca have immune protection that lasts longer than others. An interpretation that, however, was immediately denied by the experts, who reiterated the effectiveness and safety of mRna vaccines in the fight against Covid.

What they have been silent about for two months. Report, the reactions of AstraZeneca: the latest bomb on Aifa

All vaccines are extremely effective – is the verdict of the experts interviewed by Guardian – all favor the development of the whole range of immunities, including neutralizing antibodies and different types of T cells ”. For Soriot, the advantage of AstraZeneca would be that of having a greater ability to activate cells: “Let’s look at the United Kingdom. There has been a large spike in infections, but not as many hospitalizations compared to other parts of Europe. In the UK our vaccine has been used to immunize older people, while in other countries it was preferred not to use this formula for them ”.

What we still don't know about the vaccine. The 'missing' study: this is the error that can condemn Italy

In short, the CEO of AstraZeneca is trying to bring water to his mill, also because the multinational has decided to start making profits with its vaccine: will no longer sign non-profit agreements. “We started without profit to help the world health crisis – said Soriot – but we have always said that we would move on to make a profit on the vaccine”.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

EICMA 2021, the news: Benelli Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail – Fairs and shows

53 mins ago

Wizz Air, new low cost routes departing from Fiumicino: for where

2 days ago

‘Very important value chains, working together with government’

2 weeks ago

Here is the secret of grandmothers to properly clean broccoli and cauliflower and eliminate the terrible worms

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button