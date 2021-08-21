What’s behind OnlyFans’ decision to ban sexually explicit content

The site that became famous for allowing influencers and porn stars to monetize their adult content has found itself in the crossfire of a mounting campaign against sex work and the fear of online payment companies.

Ask anyone what’s the first thing that comes to their mind when they think of OnlyFans, and the answer will be unanimous: porn. Whether it’s Instagram models lent to the casual nudity business or surfed pornstars, the platform based solely on a system of individual creator channel subscriptions in recent years has become synonymous with a haven for anyone wishing to monetize their thrusting images directly.

The nature of the site had already created some problems for the company: Apple and Google they had in fact so far refused to allow the launch of OnlyFans as an app on its stores, and the new terms of use of Instagram which came into force in December 2020 they made it clear that advertising your OnlyFans account on the platform would not be allowed.

But it was pressure from MasterCard to mark the end of an era. A pressure that, upstream, signals the growing pressure that groups opposed to any form of sex work – which often hide behind the sacrosanct fight against human trafficking – exercise on politics and tech companies.

On Thursday, the company announced that from October it will ban posting content containing “any type of sexually explicit conduct“On the platform.

While they have specified that some posts containing nudity will be tolerated, it is very unclear how they intend to make the distinction, given that on the one hand there are those who consider “sexually explicit conduct“Well breastfeed in public, and on the other hand all the major platforms have so far refused to invest in non-algorithmic content moderation that takes context and nuances into account.

Some speculate that, as Pornhub did recently, only verified creators will be able to continue uploading explicit content, but in the absence of specific guidelines for now, the future of those using OnlyFans as their primary livelihood is uncertain.

The economic rationale

Growing out of all proportion during the pandemic, reaching its current 130 million users, OnlyFans has begun to attract growing political and regulatory attention, focused on its ability to remove illegal content and recognize cases of exploitation. In early August, a group of US lawmakers, relying on the positions of pornography abolitionist groups such as the National center on sexual exploitation, asked Congress to carry out an investigation “on the prevalence of child pornography material, depicting missing or kidnapped children and on the potential solicitation involving content sold on OnlyFans”.

OnlyFans’ decision to target other types of creators who are currently a minority on the platform – chefs, artists, personal trainers, yoga instructors and other categories far less stigmatized than those who create adult content – comes under pressure from banks. and payment processing systems such as Mastercard and Visa.

As he pointed out on Twitter porn actress and rights activist of and sex workers Gwen Adora, “Pressure from anti-pornography groups on banking and credit card companies is forcing them to make adult sites even more difficult“. With this in mind, OnlyFans is by no means the first site to bend under these pressures, nor will it be the last.

A perfect example of this trend is what happened to the porn giant Pornhub. In 2020, it finally became clear that the site had hitherto been unable to avoid, control and punish the many cases of illegal videos – including revenge porn, child pornography and videos depicting victims of human trafficking – on the platform. After the publication of an article from the New York Times who accused – correctly, in large part – the site of being profitable on illegal content, in December Visa and Mastercard they have momentarily decided to stop processing payments made on Pornhub. This is despite the platform claiming to have deleted all videos from unverified accounts on the site a few days earlier.

After a few days, Visa retraced her steps – and in June 2021 she found herself involved in a lawsuit against Pornhub because, according to the plaintiffs, she was actively aware of the exploitation suffered by some girls whose videos were uploaded to Pornhub and they would therefore profited from their suffering.

To protect itself from such accusations, Mastercard has announced that from October it will apply new standards to all companies that deal with adult content and the banks that serve them. Under the new policy, all banks that connect merchants to the Mastercard network will have to certify that the pornographic material supplier “has effective controls to monitor, block and, where necessary, delete all illegal content“, With a process that”resolves any illegal or non-consensual content within seven working days “, by providing “documented verification of age and identity for all persons depicted and for those who upload the content” it’s a “content review process prior to publication“.

Rather than losing the ability to process payments, OnlyFans seems to have opted to limit the content that made it famous. Or, to put it to a company spokesperson, “to ensure the platform’s long-term sustainability and to continue hosting an inclusive community of creators and fans, we need to change our content guidelines.”

The concern of sex workers

The way in which the news was communicated – first to the press than to users – and the extreme uncertainty regarding what will be considered acceptable content or not have panicked many sex workers, who in recent years have found themselves repeatedly excluded. , often overnight, from platforms they had helped shape.

Kicking off this wave of ostracism was a couple of laws, passed in 2018 among the criticisms of digital rights activists: the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act. Under Sesta and Fosta, online platforms are held responsible for the presence of prostitution on their sites, even when it comes to consensual sex work. Although in recent years it has been proven over and over again as these laws have done nothing but further endanger ie sex workers, technology companies in many cases have preferred to completely exclude adult content from their platforms rather than risk being punished.

The most striking example is that of Tumblr, which was the home of a lot of porn – soft or otherwise – until, in 2018, the company decided to ban sexually explicit content causing a real diaspora, emptying the platform of one of its most active communities, e causing all sorts of chaos in the process. OnlyFans itself welcomed sex workers fleeing another popular subscription-based platform, Patreon, when it began banning content in 2018 not safe for work.

https://twitter.com/whoreganizer/status/1325828168507248640



That of OnlyFans then seems all the more a betrayal. As he wrote the digital strategist and feminist activist Isabella Borrelli, “in 2020 Of was not a mainstream site: it was more or less the following reasons that blew it up. 1: The pandemic and the crisis for show business workers. 2: 50% discount in May 2020 to subscribe to the platform. 3: The right view on the porn market, which in recent years has completely transformed, starting with live cams“. “Of pays – albeit small – to sex workers’ jobs and brings it to a wider audience”, Continues Borrelli. “It becomes a place that, albeit to a small extent, protects these people from perhaps the greatest economic crisis of the last hundred years, they who have no protection in Italy”.

Losing even a space like OnlyFans, no doubt much safer of the road and, in times of a pandemic, of any option that leads sex workers to personally interface with customers, worries those who have migrated online in the past year and a half.

“It remains to be understood what Of means when it says that nude content will still be allowed as long as it adheres to the new policy (which has not yet been published)”, He tells Wired Lennyplane, a popular Italian creator on Onlyfans. “The fundamental point of the story is that sex work cannot continue to be associated with child trafficking, abuse or the sharing of non-consensual material. We regret that especially a platform like Of has not deigned to use its popularity and its media power to raise public awareness of the issue, to guarantee greater rights, instead of contributing, even with this last declaration, to casting a shadow on the dignity of people. , dictating rules on the morality of what should now be perceived as a job like any other“.