what’s behind the choice of the communist regime – Libero Quotidiano





China tries everything to keep people at home and avert the spread of Covid. The residents of Biasea city of 3.6 million inhabitants on the border with Vietnam, where an outbreak broke out with nearly 100 infections following the holidays for the Lunar New Year. What was the solution of the local authorities? They turned on all the red lights to force people to respect the order to stay at home.





A pretty strong choice. Even if exceptions have been granted for the movements dictated by necessity and medical reasons. This makes it clear how broad the power of the authorities in China is. Decisions of this type, among other things, are becoming more and more frequent due to the Delta and Omicron variants, more contagious than the original strain. The red light tactic, for example, had already been adopted in a small eastern China county due to a new case being reported in November. Even if in the end nothing was done for them numerous protests that followed.





In fact, Beijing would be aware of the growing discontent among citizens due to bans and orders. Meanwhile, health officials have ensured greater attention to the fight against Covid, precisely to allow for a full return to normal life. Biase’s case, however, appears to have gotten out of control, with cases rising to nearly 200 in less than a week.



