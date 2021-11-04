What’s behind the embrace between Macron and Merkel. Here is the real goal of Paris

It is not a mystery: with the departure of Angela Merkel, the French president Emmanuel Macron aims for a leadership position in the Old Continent. Yesterday Macron welcomed the Chancellor with a big party in Beaune, Burgundy, to give her the Legion of Honor, the highest honor in the country established by Napoleon. As reported byAgi, according to what the Elysée has made known, the visit represents the conclusion “ of a successful collaboration “between the chancellor and the president, both from the point of view of Franco-German cooperation and in terms of European relations. Although, according to the head of the Elysée,” Europe cannot go on if Germany and France do not agree “, it is clear that with Merkel Macron’s farewell he wants to become the European Napoleon, the leader of the Continent, strengthening Paris’s position in the EU after 16 years of Merkel’s hegemony.

Macron, dreams of leadership after Merkel’s departure

The fate of the French president will largely depend on how the French presidency of the EU goes, starting in January, and, of course, whether Macron manages to secure re-election in the French presidential elections next April. There is no doubt that Macron’s is an uphill struggle, and not just because he is an extremely less popular leader than Angela Merkel. According to English Guardian, who wondered at the beginning of October who would be the Chancellor’s successor in Europe, her proposals – an integrated defense of the EU, a reform of the euro area, a common asylum policy, a digital tax – have made little progress over the years, hindered in part by a paralyzed German coalition and by the caution of the chancellor herself. Few observers believe, the illustrious British daily notes, that Merkel’s departure will pave the way “ to the ambitious, impatient and sometimes arrogant “French president. To be captain of the team, in fact, Macron’s” edgy “character may not be suitable and his great ambitions, counterproductive.

According to the majority of European diplomats who spoke to the agency Reuters in the past few weeks, “ it’s not that Macron can lead Europe alone. No. He has to realize he has to be careful. He cannot expect people to jump on the French bandwagon “If he wants to take on the role of leader, Macron must necessarily find faithful allies, and the recent submarine crisis has revealed all his weakness in this regard: the head of the Elysée, in fact, has found few voices of support among the European allies when Australia canceled a mega defense agreement for submarines from France. The French does not even enjoy high esteem in the east. Eastern European countries and the Baltic countries – linked to the United States in opposition to Russia – remain rather skeptical of Macron, annoyed by his openings of dialogue towards Moscow and his “shots” against the Atlantic Alliance, which those countries consider vital for their own security.

The biggest obstacle: Mario Draghi